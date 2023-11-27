The Hebrew government says it has given Hamas “an option” to extend the ceasefire

Cover Image: Palestinians fleeing northern Gaza move south of the enclave during a tentative clash between Israel and Hamas near Gaza City on November 27, 2023. Ibrahim Abu Mustafa / Reuters

Fourteen Israeli hostages, including two dual citizens, one American and another Russian, as well as three Thai nationals, were freed on Sunday, November 26. . They all came to Israel. One of the hostages was 84 years old “in bad shape”Depending on the hospital she was admitted to. This third hostage release brings to fifty-eight the number of hostages released since the deal between the Hebrew government and Hamas. More releases are scheduled for Monday.

A US defense official told Agence France-Presse, but its crew “safe”. Two of Germany’s top representatives, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Bundestag Speaker Bärbel Bas, have paid a solidarity visit to Israel. . In a joint press conference with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem, Schreinmeier pledged his country’s unwavering support for Israel in Gaza.

. In a joint press conference with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem, Schreinmeier pledged his country’s unwavering support for Israel in Gaza. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH) reported that Damascus airport was again targeted by Israeli airstrikes, disabling it. Flight connections were suspended following a similar attack last month – hours after flights resumed on Sunday. According to the OSDH, the raid targeted the runways, and explosions were reported to have come from a military airport in another sector of the capital.

