December 5, 2023

France is strengthening its military capabilities in New Caledonia, even if it is unpleasant…

Rusty Knowles December 5, 2023 2 min read

Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu inaugurated the new Offshore Patrol Boat (POM) dock at the Noumea Naval Base (New Caledonia) on Monday morning, December 4. The 130 m long and 8 m wide seawall cost 13.4 million euros. It can accommodate two foreign patrol boats, one foreign support and assistance ship (BSAOM) or four patrol boats from allied countries.

Currently, it accommodates a patrol boat Auguste-Penebig It arrived in Noumea on April 3, 2023 and is docked at the new shipyard at the Salix site. This is the first time a military building has been named after a Caledonian.

Built by Soccarenum Shipyard in Saint-Malo, POM Auguste-Penebig Launched in October 2021. After its sea trials in July 2022, it reached Noumea from land last January.

The POMs have a displacement of 1,300 t and a length of 80 m | Western France

The POMs have a displacement of 1,300 t and a length of 80 m | Western France

l’Auguste-Penebig and POM Jean-Tranebwhose arrival is scheduled for 2025, instead P400 (400 ton patrol boats) Glorious And this MockingbirdThey have been in Nouméa since 1987 and are awaiting removal.

The arrival of the first POM is part of the renewal (both renewal and capacity expansion) of French resources in the region.

In 2022, two trawlers docked at the Chaleix site. Then came the first POM this year. In 2024, the Saber (an EDAS or fixed amphibious landing craft capable of carrying 80 combatants) will be delivered before the arrival of the 2nd POM next year. At the end of LPM, a Corvette is expected to replace it Wendimere.

In 2027, two maritime patrol aircraft Guardian And should be changed in two stages. First by the Falcon 200s and later Albatross.

In terms of workforce, it will increase from 2,100 to 2,500 by 2030.

See also  At least 21 dead, dozens seriously injured and missing… Horrific toll from Russian bombing of Vinnytsia

Re-militarization?

The arrival of new military resources and the attention Sébastien Lecornu paid to New Caledonia were not to the taste of some Cannock circles. Re-militarization »

Already in 2021, the watchword “ Stop the militarization of our country!», requested by a non-partisan independentist strategic group.

Currently, the Field Operations Coordination Unit set up by the UC (Canaque Union) accuses France of sending Sébastien Lecorne to Caledonia. Strengthen the French presence in our country […] ; France is using our country as an aircraft carrier to implement its Indo-Pacific strategy through the militarization of New Caledonia.“.

Contrary to what some have said, this is not a question of militarization but of peace “, The Armed Forces Minister responded as he disembarked from the plane on Sunday, December 3. Before mentioning that these are actually replacements and renovations above all for the safety of local people.

Other Canucks, including traditional leaders, are warning “More Militarization in the South Pacific . » They fear that the region will bear the brunt of the strategic competition between the Chinese and the Americans and become the scene of dangerous armed conflicts for micro-states already threatened by climate change.

