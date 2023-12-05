LIVE – War in Ukraine: Before US Congress, Zelensky asks for new funding

Volodymyr Zelensky is speaking before the US Congress this Tuesday in hopes of releasing a new envelope.
The Kremlin confirmed that the Russian president will visit the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.
Ukraine said on Monday it had exported seven million tonnes of goods since establishing a sea route in the Black Sea in August, despite threats of retaliation by Russia against ships plying in the area. “Two hundred boats exported seven million tons of goods”, congratulated the Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Koubrako. Among these goods, “At least five million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products”He clarified in a telegram.
Viktor Orban wants to postpone two key decisions for Ukraine
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has called for two key decisions for Ukraine, budget support and the start of EU membership talks, to be removed from the agenda of a European summit in mid-December. “I respectfully ask you not to call the European Council to decide on these matters in December, as the apparent lack of consensus will inevitably lead to failure,” the nationalist leader wrote in a letter dated Monday. Agenda and discussions at the summit, AFP access.
This is the second recent letter of this content to the president of the European Council by Viktor Orbán, the only EU leader to maintain close ties with the Kremlin since the Russian invasion of Ukraine launched in 2022. “The European Council must avoid this counterproductive situation in the name of unity, which is our most important asset,” says the Hungarian leader. Viktor Orbán, who questions the European strategy in favor of Q and the effectiveness of economic sanctions against Russia, is likely to block these decisions as adoption requires a consensus of 27.
Drones were illegally introduced into Russia
Two Finnish companies are suspected of exporting drones and other military equipment worth more than three million euros to Russia in violation of European sanctions, the country’s customs said on Tuesday. “There are a total of six suspects…one of whom has been detained since September,” the customs agency said in a statement. About 3,500 drones have thus been delivered to Russia.
In the conflict between Moscow and Ukraine, drones are widely used, particularly for surveillance and the delivery of explosives. The exported items include microcontrollers, semiconductors and defense equipment designed to stop drones. The shipment was authorized for another country, but the material was brought to Russia, authorities suspect.
Newly returned Ukrainian children
Six Ukrainian children taken by Russia after its invasion of Ukraine will be reunited with their families thanks to Qatari mediation, officials in the country announced Tuesday. Moscow has been accused of evicting thousands of children from occupied Ukrainian territories since February 2022. The group of children, aged between 8 and 15, is the second group to be repatriated via Qatar under a deal negotiated between the two countries. Four cubs last October.
Doha “continues to play a mediating role between the Ukrainian and Russian governments and help reunite the six Ukrainian children with their families, during the year-end holidays”, welcomed Qatari Minister of State Lolwa Al-Qatar. For international cooperation. “Both parties have fully cooperated and engaged in good faith throughout the process,” he added.
Kyiv investigates arms purchases for its military
Ukraine has opened an investigation into arms procurement contracts for its armed forces, Oleksandr Klymenko, head of the Corruption Prosecution Office (SAP), said on Tuesday. “There are many procedures involved in the procurement of arms. The investigation is ongoing and we will not divulge the details,” he told reporters. These involved multiple contracts, some worth up to 100 million euros, he clarified, adding that “there is no need for an investigation” into financial fraud. “We have to investigate and establish the facts,” he explained, “and that’s what we do.”
Vladimir Putin’s visit to the Emirates and Saudi Arabia tomorrow
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, the Kremlin said, with visits specifically devoted to the Israel-Palestine conflict and oil.
“President Putin’s working visit to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia will take place tomorrow. All in one day,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Iranian President in Moscow
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia on Thursday, the Kremlin announced, as the two countries strengthen their economic and military ties under Western sanctions. “There will be Russian-Iranian talks on December 7,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the dates of the Iranian leader’s visit.
Update on the situation
Russian troops are stepping up their offensive on Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, a major hot spot on the frontline. In the US, Joe Biden’s camp is urging Congress to provide more aid to Ukraine. Take a look back at the highlights of the past 24 hours.
About thirty drones were neutralized
Russia claims to have neutralized 35 drones over Crimea and the Sea of Azov overnight. “An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aerial drones (…) was thwarted last night,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“Air defense systems destroyed 22 Ukrainian drones, and 13 others were intercepted in the Sea of Azov and Crimea,” the same source said.
In August, Kyiv built a sea route between its southern ports on the Black Sea and the Bosphorus Strait, weeks after Moscow slammed the door on a grain deal between the two warring nations. On October 27, Ukraine said it exported 1.3 million tons of goods. The seven million figure, hailed by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, suggests exports rose sharply in November. “Our sea route continues to operate”Zelensky was satisfied.
War in Ukraine: America will soon “run out of money” for its military support?
Russia’s withdrawal from the grain deal this summer worried many African, South American and Asian countries, particularly those dependent on Ukrainian exports. Moscow threatened in August and September to target ships entering or leaving Ukrainian ports, while attacking the country’s port or grain infrastructure.
Kyiv says it aims to block its exports, which are essential to its economy, while Moscow vows to attack only military targets.
