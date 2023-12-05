Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has called for two key decisions for Ukraine, budget support and the start of EU membership talks, to be removed from the agenda of a European summit in mid-December. “I respectfully ask you not to call the European Council to decide on these matters in December, as the apparent lack of consensus will inevitably lead to failure,” the nationalist leader wrote in a letter dated Monday. Agenda and discussions at the summit, AFP access.

This is the second recent letter of this content to the president of the European Council by Viktor Orbán, the only EU leader to maintain close ties with the Kremlin since the Russian invasion of Ukraine launched in 2022. “The European Council must avoid this counterproductive situation in the name of unity, which is our most important asset,” says the Hungarian leader. Viktor Orbán, who questions the European strategy in favor of Q and the effectiveness of economic sanctions against Russia, is likely to block these decisions as adoption requires a consensus of 27.