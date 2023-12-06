If Trump is not the nominee, Biden is sure to run

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images via AFP Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images via AFP Biden unsure about running for president in 2024 if not Trump (Joe Biden photo taken on November 29, 2023)

International – “If Trump hadn’t run, I don’t know if I would have run” US President Joe Biden, who will be sworn in for a second term in the 2024 presidential election, said on Tuesday, December 5.

“But you can’t let him win”The 81-year-old added the Democrat during a meeting with Democratic donors near Boston (Northeast) about the former president.

Joe Biden, whose campaign is struggling to get off the ground, has long said he is best placed to defeat Donald Trump again.

Struggling to appease voters and sell his economic record, the Democratic Party is repeatedly saying that democracy itself is at stake in this latest reported clash with the former businessman.

Despite his unpopularity, the US president is almost certain to win his party’s nomination for the November 2024 election, should any major surprises or serious health issues force him to withdraw.

Donald Trump, for his part, is currently the favorite in the Republican primary.

