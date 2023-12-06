LIVE – War in Ukraine: About forty Russian drones neutralized overnight.

kyiv says forty-eight Russian drones were dispatched last night. Ukraine on Tuesday claimed responsibility for drone strikes on Russian military bases in eastern Crimea. Follow the latest information.

Ukrainian authorities announced Tuesday, December 5, that three people were killed in Russian shelling around Kherson, a city in southern Ukraine that has been under intense Russian bombardment for months. The regional capital was recaptured by Ukrainian forces a year ago, but Moscow’s military continues to bombard it across the Dnieper River.

Ukraine on Tuesday claimed responsibility for drone strikes against Russian military bases in the eastern part of Crimea, which is serving as a staging ground for the Russian invasion. Drones “Several critical military installations hit in Crimea” A source in the Ukrainian Defense Ministry with knowledge of the operations of the Security Services (SBU), including a radar system near the village of Baguerové on the Kerch Peninsula (Eastern Crimea), told AFP.

Update on the situation Ukrainian authorities announced on Tuesday that three people had died in Russian strikes around Kherson. On the other side of the Atlantic, US aid to Kiev is still on hold. Here’s a look at the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours. International Night attack Ukraine claims a new Russian attack using 48 drones overnight. “A total of 48 Shahed 136/131 drones were launched,” of which 41 were destroyed by anti-aircraft defenses, the Ukrainian Air Force said in a Telegram message. Zelensky at G7 According to the Japanese government, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to participate in the opening of a teleconference between the leaders of the G7 countries organized this Wednesday. It was his first intervention since a video conference speech before the US Congress was unexpectedly canceled the day before. See also Things to remember from Friday, September 8, 2023 Putin and his arrest warrant Russian President Vladimir Putin may still travel under an International Criminal Court arrest warrant from March 2023. How does he evade arrest warrant? Explanations. How does Putin dodge his arrest warrant?Source: TF1 information Putin is back in the Middle East The Russian president returns to the international scene this Wednesday with a visit to the United Arab Emirates, then Saudi Arabia. In the Middle East, Putin’s comebackSource: TF1 information welcome Hello and welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the war between Ukraine and Russia.

The International Federations and National Olympic Committees requested the admission on Tuesday “soon” Russian and Belarusian athletes under the neutral banner at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The Olympic summit, an annual closed-door meeting in Lausanne, had already begun last year to reintegrate these two countries into world sport. This makes it possible to establish majority positions within the Olympic world.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky canceled his scheduled speech to the US Congress on Tuesday due to an incident. “last minute”Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said. “Zelensky cannot come to our conference at 3:00 p.m. Something happened at the last minute”, announced the US elected official to the press. The Ukrainian president was due to speak before the US Congress, hoping to unveil a new, highly controversial but important package for his country at war.