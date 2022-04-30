April 30, 2022

Russian offensive against Odessa airport, runway destroyed.

Rusty Knowles April 30, 2022 1 min read

4:41 pm: Dutch dock refuses to kill Russian tanker in Amsterdam

Dutch dock workers Sunny Liquor refused to let a 42,000-ton tanker of Russian diesel cargo die in Amsterdam on Saturday, the day after a similar move prevented a ship from stopping at Rotterdam. Asme Hajjari, head of the FNV union’s port workers’ wing, said: “Last night we asked all parties in the port of Amsterdam not to stop the ship.

According to the maritime website MarineTraffic.com, Sunny Liger left Primorsk near St. Petersburg a week ago, and the final destination of the Marshall Islands flagged tanker is Amsterdam. “Currently, the ship is anchored in the North Sea. He has not yet been asked to enter the port, ”said Marcella Wesling, a spokeswoman for Amsterdam Port. “In principle, we can not deny entry (against Russia) because he does not fall under the rule of sanctions.”

However, a company involved in towing the ship to port said it would refuse if asked, adding that it would lead to a dangerous situation if protesters wanted to prevent the boat from entering.

