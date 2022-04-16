Russia says it has attacked a second military plant in Kiev

Hosted live by Sandra Favier and Elijah Pommiers

The Moscow , The flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, sank on Thursday. A senior U.S. Defense Department official said the ship was hit by two Ukrainian missiles, denying the Moscow version of the cruiser. “Badly damaged” By a fire. A Ukrainian military official declared that the troops could not be evacuated, which again turned against Russia. According to Washington, “There are victims, but it’s difficult” Find out the exact number.

The Russia threatens to intensify strikes on kyiv . As Moscow says it is concentrating its attacks on the Donbass and eastern Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Friday that it had bombed an arms factory near Kyiv.

Russia announced on Friday that it had destroyed A Arms Factory He promised that strikes would intensify in the suburbs of Kiev and in the capital. "Attacks" In Russian territory, it blames Ukraine.

He promised that strikes would intensify in the suburbs of Kiev and in the capital. “Attacks” In Russian territory, it blames Ukraine. A Russian shelling in a residential area has killed at least seven people and injured 34 others Kharkov The regional governor announced Friday.

The regional governor announced Friday. Almost all the people were dead புட்சா The kyiv regional police chief said they were shot.

The kyiv regional police chief said they were shot. A spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday that about 30 people had been killed by Russian artillery. “Polish mercenaries” In northeastern Ukraine.

In northeastern Ukraine. He is a “Very possible” That Finland Finland’s European Affairs Minister Titti Dupruinen said on Friday he had applied to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Finland’s European Affairs Minister Titti Dupruinen said on Friday he had applied to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The European Union is preparing for its end Purchase of oil from Russia Let it be, but in action “Complex” And take “Many months”European sources told the Agency France-Presse on Friday.

Let it be, but in action “Complex” And take “Many months”European sources told the Agency France-Presse on Friday. Moscow announced the eviction on Friday Eighteen ambassadors Representation of the European Union (EU) in Russia.

Representation of the European Union (EU) in Russia. He was transferred to Lviv in early March following a Russian military offensive. French Embassy in Ukraine It reopened in Kiev on Friday.

It reopened in Kiev on Friday. Russia suspends French radio website RFI It broadcasts information in fifteen languages, including Russian, amid a wave of repression against critics of the attacks in Ukraine.

It broadcasts information in fifteen languages, including Russian, amid a wave of repression against critics of the attacks in Ukraine. More than Five million According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), people have been fleeing Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24. A resume Evacuation of civilians using nine humanitarian corridorsUkrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vareshuk announced in a telegram on Thursday, including the besieged city of Mariupol.

