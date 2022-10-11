LIVE – War in Ukraine: Airborne warning sirens sound again on cue

8:49

General Vincent Desportes told BFMTV on Tuesday that “there are serious cracks in Russia” over the war in Ukraine.

“There is the decline of the Russian military, but also the decline of the security services or the police,” he adds.

However General Vincent Desportes prefers to be cautious. “We can say that the Ukrainian army has the advantage, but that does not mean that the Russian army will lose.”