LIVE – War in Ukraine: Airborne warning sirens sound again on cue

General Vincent Desportes points to “serious cracks in Russia”.
General Vincent Desportes told BFMTV on Tuesday that “there are serious cracks in Russia” over the war in Ukraine.
“There is the decline of the Russian military, but also the decline of the security services or the police,” he adds.
However General Vincent Desportes prefers to be cautious. “We can say that the Ukrainian army has the advantage, but that does not mean that the Russian army will lose.”
General Vincent Desportes believes “these bombings are a step backwards”.
General Vincent Desportes, a guest of BFMTV, responded to Emmanuel Macron by saying, “War never changes in nature.”
However, he believes Monday’s Russian attacks were “a step back, a resumption of the war on terror that Vladimir Putin began on February 24.”
Vladimir Putin says ‘I’m not dead’, ‘I can be cruel'”, analyzes Vincent Desportes.
The death toll from Russian attacks rose to 19 on Monday
At least 19 people were killed and 105 wounded in Monday’s massive Russian attacks in Ukraine, according to new figures announced by authorities on Tuesday.
“According to preliminary data, 19 people died and 105 were injured,” the state emergency service said in a telegram.
Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister announced the bombings in Zaporizhzhia
The city of Zaporizhia, which has been a frequent target of Russian strikes in recent weeks, was hit by new bombings overnight from Monday to Tuesday.
According to Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar, Russia launched at least fifteen rockets.
“Their targets are an educational institution, a medical institution and residential buildings,” he adds.
Colonna ‘warns’ Belarus: Any ‘additional’ support to Russia could lead to new sanctions
Belarus would be “well advised” not to enter the war in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Tuesday at France Inter. The issue of Belarus will “certainly be on the agenda” of the G7 meeting on Tuesday, as “we must give this country a warning: further support for Russia’s war in Ukraine will lead to additional economic sanctions” already in place.
Air raid sirens sound again in Kiev
A BFMTV reporter at the scene said warning sirens sounded again on Tuesday morning in the Ukrainian capital, Kew. However, no major explosion has been heard so far, suggesting that the city was spared.
Warning messages were sent encouraging people to go to shelters, saying there was a high probability of Kyiv being attacked during the day.
“Crimea is part of the territory of Ukraine,” says the foreign minister
“Crimea is part of Ukraine,” Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said in France on Tuesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin justified the “massive” bombing by Kiev on Saturday against a bridge linking the Russian territory with the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014.
“I don’t know what would trigger its reactions in a territory that doesn’t belong to Russia,” says Catherine Colonna.
Colonna says ‘it’s important to have a communication channel’ with Russian President Vladimir Putin
“It is important to keep a line of communication” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, declared Europe and Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna this Tuesday at France Inter. According to her, “isolation would be the worst policy”. “A nuclear power plant in a war zone is an unanswered situation,” he explains.
“Later will be, Russia will always be our neighbor,” the minister added.
Colonna condemns “war crimes” by Russia, which “deliberately targets civilians”
“Vladimir Putin’s Russia has stepped up its attacks since the beginning of this war,” Europe and Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna announced this Tuesday at France Inter. He condemns “war violations, violations of international law” and “war crimes” committed by Russia, especially “intentionally targeting civilians”.
The G7 has an emergency meeting on Tuesday
Kiev and other cities in Ukraine will be under unparalleled Russian bombardment for months to come Tuesday at the center of discussions among G7 members, British Prime Minister Liz Truss should call out “not one drop of weakness”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to take part in the emergency virtual meeting from 12pm GMT (2pm in France), Berlin said.
According to London, Liz Truss, head of government for a month, must declare that “nobody wants peace more than Ukraine. And for our part, we must not waver in our determination to help it succeed.”
At least eleven people died and 89 were injured
At least eleven people were killed and 89 injured in deadly Russian bombings that hit Ukraine on Monday morning, according to the latest police report, including five in Kiev, which was targeted by missiles for the first time since June 26.
“They are trying to destroy us all, wipe us off the face of the earth,” Volodymyr Zelensky responded Monday morning as Russian missiles hit Ukrainian cities.
But “Ukraine cannot be intimidated,” he then began in his evening speech, pledging to “repair all that was destroyed.”
A new wave of displacement is expected after the Russian offensive in Ukraine
UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi warned on Monday that more people would be forced to flee their homes in Ukraine after Russian bombings on Monday. Since Russia launched its invasion on February 24, more than 7.6 million Ukrainian refugees have been registered across Europe.
“I fear that the events of the last few hours will cause new displacements,” the Italian ambassador told reporters.
At the United Nations, Ukraine has accused Russia of being a “terrorist state.”
Ukraine on Monday accused Russia of being a “terrorist state” at the UN for the bombings, which have been condemned by the United Nations and the West, and mass strikes in Kiev and major cities that killed civilians.
Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN, Serhii Kislytsia, stressed that “Russia has once again proven that it is a terrorist state that must be deterred in a strong way.”
hello
Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the situation in Ukraine after the massive strikes by Russia in several Ukrainian cities.
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
At least 36 people died in the landslide and 56 are missing
As Ukraine counts its dead and dozens of Russian missiles damaged, Moscow promises “there will be other episodes.”
North Korea says it has conducted ‘tactical nuclear’ exercises for the first time in five years