February 9, 2024

Rockets fired at night from Lebanon towards northern Israel

Rusty Knowles February 9, 2024 2 min read

Tensions in the Middle East have not abated since the war in Gaza. Salvos of rockets were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel from Thursday February 8 to Friday February 9 after an Israeli airstrike against the military leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah. The US, for its part, launched new bombings against Houthi rebels in Yemen. Follow our live stream.

Joe Biden considers Israel's response “overwhelming.” “I think, you know, in Gaza, in the Gaza Strip, the response was overwhelming.”, specifically critical of Israel, the US president announced. Washington warned “catastrophe” He vowed not to support an operation in Rafah and the city in the south of the Gaza Strip, which is home to more than a million displaced people. “Without serious and reliable planning” Regarding the public on the site.

Strikes continue in central and southern Gaza. During the night from Thursday to Friday, witnesses reported deadly attacks in central and southern Gaza. The Palestinian Red Cross also reported that three children were killed in an Israeli attack on Rafah.

A “new round of talks” has begun in Cairo. A deal at the end of November allowed for a one-week pause in the fighting. In Cairo, A “New Round of Negotiations”Egypt and Qatar, with the participation of Hamas, began to receive funding on Thursday “Peace in the Gaza Strip” As well as the exchange of Palestinian prisoners and hostages, an Egyptian official said.

