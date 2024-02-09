Vladimir Putin tells Tucker Carlson that Russia cannot be defeated in Ukraine

American host Tucker Carlson and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on February 6, 2024. via Tucker Carlson Network/Reuters

In a real move to encourage Vladimir Putin, American conservative anchor Tucker Carlson had an on-camera conversation with the Kremlin leader in Moscow on Tuesday, February 6. A video of the Russian president's first meeting with a Western journalist since the invasion of Ukraine was released Thursday: In a message to the United States and the West for more than two hours, the Russian president calls Russia a defeat. There is kyiv “Can not”.

Also Read | The article is reserved for our subscribers Trump correspondent Tucker Carlson is set to interview Vladimir Putin in Moscow Add to your selections

“There have been screams and shouts so far [la nécessité] To inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefieldHe told the former Fox News star anchor that the two sat face to face in a large room. “But now they seem to realize that this is difficult, impossible, to achieve. In my opinion, it is impossible by definition. It will never happen. I think people in power in the West now know this too.”Russian President said. “Once this realization is well understood, they need to think about what's next. We're ready for this conversation.”, he promised. The words of the Kremlin master, who spoke in Russian, were dubbed into English.

Vladimir Putin confirmed that it is possible to find a deal to release the American journalist The Wall Street Journal Ivan Gershkovich was detained in Russia for almost a year. “I hope an agreement can be reached”he said. “There is no obstacle to solving this problem. We are ready to solve it, but some terms are discussed through special service channels. »

“Not interested in Poland, Latvia or elsewhere”

Tucker Carlson, a close friend of former US President Donald Trump, asked him if he could “Imagine a scenario where you send Russian troops to Poland”Mr. Putin replied: “In one situation, if Poland attacks Russia. » “We have no interest in Poland, Latvia or anywhere else. Why should we do this? We simply have no interest. (…). no question”he added.

The Russian president also confirmed that the election of a new US president scheduled for November 5, with Republican Donald Trump running against Democrat Joe Biden, will not change relations between the US and Russia.

“You asked me if something would change if another leader came. Who is the leader, the personality, is not a question of any particular person.”Mr. Putin said.

Mr. Trump boasted, without elaborating, that if he were re-elected, he could resolve the war in Ukraine in twenty-four hours. President Biden has described his Russian counterpart as a war criminal and has shown unwavering support for Kiev.

Russian state media extensively covered host Tucker Carlson's arrival, including photos of him at the airport and at the famous Bolshoi Theater. According to the news site Semaphore, During his stay in Moscow, he met the American-Russian computer scientist and whistleblower Edward Snowden.

Also Read | The article is reserved for our subscribers Russia: Anti-war candidate Boris Nadezhdin exempted from presidential election Add to your selections