October 11, 2022

At least 36 people died in the landslide and 56 are missing

October 11, 2022

President Nicolás Maduro has declared three days of national mourning.

The city now presents a devastated aspect, with homes and businesses torn apart and mud invading the streets. At least 36 people have died and 56 are missing after a landslide hit the industrial city of Las Tejerias in northern Venezuela, according to a recent report. Home Minister, Monday October 10.

President Nicolás Maduro has declared three days of national mourning “Unity with Families”They assured the citizens “not alone”. According to the Home Minister who went there, a thousand people are engaged in rescue operations.

The tragedy occurred after three hours of heavy rain on Saturday afternoon. Several rivers burst their banks from the mountains bordering the city of about 50,000 people, washing away land, rocks and trees.

