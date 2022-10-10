October 10, 2022

As Ukraine counts its dead and dozens of Russian missiles damaged, Moscow promises “there will be other episodes.”

October 10, 2022

Two days after the Crimean bridge explosion, a wave of horrific attacks in Ukraine

Ukraine has been hit by a wave of bombings on a scale not seen in months “Casualties” On Monday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, would meet with his Security Council two days after the destruction of the Crimean bridgehead.

Apart from the capital Kew, which was targeted by at least five bombings for the first time since June 26, Lviv in the west, far from the front line, as well as Dnipro (center) and Zaporizhia (south). “They are trying to destroy us all, wipe us off the face of the earth”Mr Zelensky responded on social networks.

In Kyiv, Agence France-Presse saw several ambulances in the city center heading to the scene where three loud explosions were heard around 8:15 a.m. local time (7:15 a.m. in Paris). Huge plumes of black smoke were seen. Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Kew, confirmed telegram That was “Many strikes on critical city infrastructure items. There are victims. Emergency services are working on the ground. Among the places affected, officials cited a museum, a university and a park.

In Zaporizhia, seven missiles fell on the city overnight, killing at least one person and injuring five others. According to regional governor Oleksandr Staruk, a residential building was partially destroyed, raising fears of a high death toll.

The Kremlin announced that Vladimir Putin will convene his Security Council on Monday, which includes key ministers, political leaders and representatives of the Russian security services and military. On Saturday, Putin accused Kiev of masterminding a bombing that partially destroyed the Crimean bridge linking Russia to the annexed peninsula. “act of terrorism”.

read more: War in Ukraine: Traffic restored, Russia continues investigation following Crimean bridge blast

