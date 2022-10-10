As Ukraine counts its dead and dozens of Russian missiles damaged, Moscow promises “there will be other episodes.”

Two days after the Crimean bridge explosion, a wave of horrific attacks in Ukraine

Ukraine has been hit by a wave of bombings on a scale not seen in months “Casualties” On Monday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, would meet with his Security Council two days after the destruction of the Crimean bridgehead.

Apart from the capital Kew, which was targeted by at least five bombings for the first time since June 26, Lviv in the west, far from the front line, as well as Dnipro (center) and Zaporizhia (south). “They are trying to destroy us all, wipe us off the face of the earth”Mr Zelensky responded on social networks.

In Kyiv, Agence France-Presse saw several ambulances in the city center heading to the scene where three loud explosions were heard around 8:15 a.m. local time (7:15 a.m. in Paris). Huge plumes of black smoke were seen. Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Kew, confirmed telegram That was “Many strikes on critical city infrastructure items. There are victims. Emergency services are working on the ground. Among the places affected, officials cited a museum, a university and a park.

In Zaporizhia, seven missiles fell on the city overnight, killing at least one person and injuring five others. According to regional governor Oleksandr Staruk, a residential building was partially destroyed, raising fears of a high death toll.