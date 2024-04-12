Joe Biden Expects Iran to Attack Israel 'Soon'

Joe Biden said on Friday, April 12, in response to a question about Iranian threats to retaliate against Israel, that he expects Iran to act soon. “I don't want to give away confidential information, but I expect it will be soon,” The US president announced, responding to a question about the message he wanted to send to Tehran: “Don't do that!” Follow our live stream.

Hezbollah fire on Israeli positions. Lebanon's Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, announced its launch on Friday “Dozens of Rockets” On Israeli positions. Islamic movement attacked “Enemy artillery positions (…) with dozens of Katyusha-type rockets”, he wrote in a press release. The Israeli army, for its part, a “Isolation” Sightings from Lebanese territory were identified “Some were intercepted“. “No one was hurt”, Referring to the Hebrew state, it added that the Israeli army in the last few hours Strike in several locations in South Lebanon to stop the threat.

Israel formalizes new access to humanitarian aid. The Israeli army announced the opening of a new crossing between the Jewish state's south and the Gaza Strip's north, welcoming the first trucks of humanitarian aid to improve access to Palestinian civilians caught in the crossfire. said that day Israeli body responsible for Palestinian civil affairs. For months, humanitarian organizations and foreign leaders have been urging the country to open direct supply lines to the northern Gaza Strip, where the humanitarian crisis is most acute.

Brussels Bans Hamas for “Sexual Violence”. The European Union announced on Friday that it has sanctioned Islamic Jihad's armed wing al-Quds Brigades, Hamas's Nukba faction and Hamas's armed wing al-Qassam Brigades. “Rapid sexual violence” During the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Paris warning to French citizens. The Ministry of External Affairs issued a clarification on Friday “Recommended[r] “The French should absolutely avoid traveling to Iran, Lebanon, Israel and the Palestinian territories in the coming days”. Quai d'Orsay also claimed “Return of Families of Diplomatic Agents from Tehran” And “Employment of French Civil Servants in These Countries”.

New Israeli attacks on Gaza. According to the Hamas press office, Israeli forces blew up dozens of houses and residential buildings with explosives in the Nusirat refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip on Friday night.