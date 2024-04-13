Hezbollah says it fired dozens of rockets into northern Israel

The Israeli Iron Dome defense system remains operational after a rocket attack from Lebanon on April 12, 2024. Ayal Margolin / Reuters

The Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah announced its launch on the evening of Friday, April 12 “Dozens of Rockets” In response to Israeli attacks on Israeli positions in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah fighters attacked “Enemy Artillery Positions (…) With dozens of Katyusha-type rockets »The movement said in a press release “Response to attacks against enemies (…) Southern Villages and Public Housing ».

The Israeli army, for its part, announced it“About forty sightings were detected coming from Lebanese territory, some of which were intercepted”. “There were no injuries.”She said she had intercepted two earlier “Hezbollah Bombing Drones”. The official Lebanese news agency ANI reported on Friday Israeli shelling and attacks on several Lebanese border villages.

Iran insists on the need to retaliate against Israel, and the US takes the threat seriously

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he expects Iran to pass “soon” Actions should be taken in response to a question about Iranian threats to retaliate against Israel. These threats “reliable” And “real”A White House spokeswoman said earlier Friday that she did not want to provide further details on possible targets and timing.

Joe Biden urged Iran not to attack the Jewish state if Tehran moves. “Let's help Israel defend itself, Iran will fail”. A US official announced on Friday that he was sending more resources to the Middle East “Strengthen regional deterrence efforts and strengthen the security of US forces”.

While mediators – Qatar, Egypt, the US – await responses to their latest cease-fire proposal, Iran's threats against Israel have increased the risks of an escalating conflict. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, has promised that any country that supports Hamas will support Israel. “punishment” After the murderous attack attributed to him on 1R April in Syria.

“Israel will not tolerate an Iranian attack on its border”Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said. “If Iran attacks from its border, Israel will retaliate and attack Iran”Israeli diplomatic chief Israel Katz had warned before him.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken asked his Chinese, Turkish and Saudi counterparts to refrain Tehran from any attack against Israel, but the head of Iranian diplomacy, Hossein Amir Abdullahian, insisted. “need” to respond to the strike against his embassy.

The US has restricted the movement of its embassies in Israel and France has recommended its nationals “Absolutely avoid traveling to Iran, Lebanon, Israel and the Palestinian Territories in the coming days”.

Hamas says dozens of buildings in Nausirat refugee camp destroyed by explosives

According to the Hamas press office, Israeli forces used explosives to destroy dozens of houses and residential buildings in the Nusirat refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip between the night of Thursday, April 11 and Friday, April 12. The Israeli army said that it had launched an attack against “Over Sixty Terrorist Targets” including underground positions and military infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.

According to Hamas, dozens of airstrikes were carried out on Friday in several areas of the enclave's core – including Nousirad. At least twenty-five members of a family were killed in an early-morning strike on a six-story building in Gaza City's al-Taraj neighborhood, a relative of the family said. 'AFP.

In the past twenty-four hours, 89 additional deaths were reported in Gaza, bringing the death toll since October 7 to 33,634, the Hamas Health Ministry said on Friday.

Humanitarian aid: Israel announces opening of new access north of Strip

“The first food aid trucks entered yesterday [jeudi] to Gaza via the New Northern Crossing Point » Located in the south of Israel, said that day Kogat, the Israeli body responsible for Palestinian civil affairs. “The trucks were subjected to extensive safety checks by the safety officers of the Ministry of Defence's Land Crossing Authority”Before being escorted by the Israeli army to the new crossing, the army said in a separate statement, without specifying the number.

For now, most trucks enter through the Rafah crossing point on the Egypt-Gaza border at the southern tip of the Palestinian Territory.

Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack in the occupied West Bank

According to the Israeli military, two Palestinians, including a member of Hamas, were killed in an overnight Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank from Thursday to Friday. The latter noted that this removed Mohammad Umar Tarakmeh. “Head of Hamas' Terrorist Infrastructure in Tubas Region” On the North West Bank.

He again, according to the Israeli military, “Major terror attacks planned against Israel in recent months”. Another Palestinian was killed during the operation, which targeted soldiers with gunfire and explosives, the army said.

The UN is in direct contact with the Israeli military

Rather than exchange through liaison bodies, the United Nations and other humanitarian actors Talk to the shootersJamie McGoldrick, the humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, told reporters at the end of a three-month mission in Geneva on Friday. “We need to talk to people who control guns, we need to engage”insisted that “Dispute and notification systems are not appropriate”.

The European Union imposed sanctions on Hamas for sexual violence during the October 7 attack

Fighters from the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad – the Naukba faction of Hamas, and the Al-Qassam Brigades – the armed wing of Hamas – “Rapid use of sexual and gender-based violence, in a systematic manner, as a weapon of war”The European Union (EU) said on Friday.

The EU notes that these include abuses committed by Hamas militants “Rape and murder of children, mutilation and genital mutilation”. He also blamed the attackers“Targeted Trafficking of Women and Girls”.

The decision to impose sanctions on Hamas is part of an agreement between EU countries that imposes sanctions against Israeli settlers in the West Bank accused of violence against Palestinians.

