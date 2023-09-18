Waves of an average height of four meters hit the coast of Cape Town, flooding streets and homes

Pictures of the effects of bad weather South Africa Impressive. Unusual waves reached an average of four meters: At tourist beaches near Cape Town, strong waves combined with violent winds caused a powerful swell over the weekend, overtopping the dyes and flood In places streets and houses.

A 92-year-old woman died in the bad weather that started on Saturday, said Craig Lampinan, a spokesman for the National Sea Rescue Service (NSRI).

Fear in a restaurant

At a seaside restaurant in Kalk Bay, a fishing village located on a bay open to the Atlantic Ocean about thirty kilometers from Cape Town, water rushed through the windows and surprised customers. “I still have goosebumps,” admits Acemahle Daniels, a 26-year-old waitress. Cloth in hand, she takes a break after spending a good portion of Sunday morning sweeping the grounds.

On board, a few curious people excitedly observe the breaking rollers on the lighthouse: “You have to see this with your own eyes at least once in your life”, exclaims 44-year-old Yuri Ray.

Cars were taken away

A rising tide, with a higher-than-average coefficient, could cause “high-amplitude waves,” explains forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela of the South African Meteorological Agency. In dramatic images widely shared on social media, water flooded the streets of several towns near Cape Town, sweeping away garbage cans and parked cars on Saturday.

The National Meteorological Department has issued a warning on about 3,000 km of the country’s coastline till Monday. Many beaches in the region were closed, with emergency services on alert.

20 minutes with AFP