Ukrainian army confirms recapture of Klychivka, south of Pakmut

Cover Image: On September 7, 2023, during a reconnaissance mission near Bagmouth. STRINGER/REUTERS

The Ukrainian army confirmed on Sunday the recapture of Klychivka, a strategically important area south of Baghmut. East facade. “Klichivka was liberated from the Russians and liberated by the forces of the 80s. e Air Assault Force (…),” announced the Commander-in-Chief of the Army Oleksandr Chirsky Social websites.

East facade. “Klichivka was liberated from the Russians and liberated by the forces of the 80s. Air Assault Force (…),” announced the Commander-in-Chief of the Army Oleksandr Chirsky Social websites. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un left the Russian Far East on Sunday in his armored train after a visit to Russia that began on Tuesday. towards the North Korean border, Russian news agencies reported.

towards the North Korean border, Russian news agencies reported. International community “Together Closer” To deal with the intensification of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea The South Korean president made the promise on Sunday as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wrapped up his visit to the Russian Far East.

The South Korean president made the promise on Sunday as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wrapped up his visit to the Russian Far East. Moscow claims to have shot down several Ukrainian drones near Moscow and in Crimea. Russian air defense forces were able to shoot down a Ukrainian drone in the Moscow region and six other planes headed for the annexed Crimean peninsula, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Sunday.

Russian air defense forces were able to shoot down a Ukrainian drone in the Moscow region and six other planes headed for the annexed Crimean peninsula, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Sunday. Canada will contribute $33 million (€23 million) to a UK-led partnership to provide air defense equipment Ukraine is a high priority, the government announces in a press release.

Ukraine is a high priority, the government announces in a press release. “If the President [Volodymyr] “Zelensky and the Ukrainians stop fighting, their country will no longer exist,” NATO Secretary General said. In an interview with German media group Funke on Sunday, Jens Stoltenberg warned that we must prepare “For a long war in Ukraine” He promised that“There is no doubt that sooner or later Ukraine will be in NATO”.

In an interview with German media group Funke on Sunday, Jens Stoltenberg warned that we must prepare “For a long war in Ukraine” He promised that“There is no doubt that sooner or later Ukraine will be in NATO”. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a loyal ally of Vladimir Putin in Russia, issued a statement on Sunday. Video His, undatedqualifies as “lie” Rumors spread that his health was deteriorating.

Watch our live broadcast from Saturday 16th September by clicking this link.

Read our articles, analyzes and reports on the war in Ukraine

Reporting. Iseom’s stigma, a year after his release

facts. On the Black Sea, Kiev is trying to build another grain cycle corridor

Video. Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin met in Russia

facts. The meeting between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un marks the beginning of a strengthened and somewhat secret cooperation.

Encryption. With the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un, Pyongyang wants to show that its influence extends beyond Northeast Asia.

editorial. Kim-Putin: The Disturbing Summit of the Pariahs

Encryption. In Ukraine, confusion over holding elections in the midst of war

Encryption. The countdown to the Ukrainian counterattack has begun

Chronic. Sylvie Kaufman: “Nineteen months later, do not talk to the “heroes of Ukraine” returning from the front about a clean war or a future war.

Review. “Memory in the Face of Russian Repression”, Vladimir Putin’s “Ideological Enemy” Monograph

cards. Maps of the war in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022