“We must prepare for a long war,” warns NATO Secretary General

“Most wars last longer than expected when they start. So, we have to prepare for a long war in Ukraine.”, warns NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in an interview with German media group Funke on Sunday, September 17. If he wishes “Quick Peace”He recognizes that asking Ukraine to lay down its arms is impossible: “If President Zelensky and the Ukrainians stop fighting, their country will no longer exist.” “There is no doubt that sooner or later Ukraine will be in NATO”, also confirms the boss of the military coalition. Follow our live stream.

Kim Jong Un left Russia. Russian news agencies reported that the North Korean leader’s armored train returned to his country on Sunday following a visit that began on Tuesday. Earlier, according to Tass, he received five explosive drones, a spy drone and a bulletproof vest as a gift from the governor of the Primorye region.

Russia pushes back on new Ukrainian drones The Russian Defense Ministry has announced that a plane has been shot down in the Moscow region. “According to initial reports, there was no damage or loss of life.”, says the mayor of the Russian capital. The Defense Ministry said six other drones were destroyed around Crimea.

Russian military denies loss of village in eastern Ukraine Ukrainian soldiers “It tried in vain to evacuate the Russian troops from the areas of Klishivka And Andreevka”, south of Baghmut, Moscow said Saturday. Earlier in the day, Ukrainian civil servants said “liberation” From Andreevka.