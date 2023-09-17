September 17, 2023

In Martinique, Mount Pelée and other peaks in the north of the island are listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

“UA historic moment for Martinique, but beyond, for the Caribbean and the whole world”: It was with these words that Serge Letsimi, President of the Martinique Executive Committee, On Saturday, September 16, Mount Pelly and the peaks of northern Martinique welcomed their inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List. This decision was verified during the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).

Mount Pelee and the northern peaks cover 13,980 hectares or 12% of the territory of Martinique. This record “Represents a powerful and valuable conservation tool but also an expression of environmental identity”Serge Letsimi added.

For its part, the Ministry of External Affairs is watching “Recognition of the global value of Martinique’s natural heritage, distinguished by its exceptional geography and biodiversity”. It is set “A strong signal to conserve biodiversity”, the Quai d’Orsay continued. The minister posted on Twitter His best wishes.

The number of visitors is expected to increase

According to the Natural Park of Martinique, on the World Heritage List “Increase the number of visitors by 30 to 40%” on the island.

The eruption of Mount Pelee on May 8, 1902 caused the deaths of nearly 28,000 people. One hundred and twenty-one years after the eruption, the volcano is still active and under constant surveillance.

With this record, Martinique receives its third UNESCO label in two years, awarded after the Biosphere Reserve. “Good Practices for Safeguarding Intangible Heritage” The tour is about the skiff, a traditional boat.

The world with AFP

