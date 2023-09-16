kyiv announces that two cargo ships are heading to its ports, the first since the completion of the grain deal

Cover Image: A ship heads for the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk on September 16. STRINGER / AFP

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Vladivostok on Saturday morning. In the Russian Far East, he was received by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, state news agency TASS reported.

The Russian military said on Saturday that it had not "Ejected" From the village of Andreevka In Ukraine, south of the devastated city of Baghmut in the east, contrary to the previous day's announcement by Ukrainian civil servants.

Russia can build a large stockpile of cruise missiles, according to the British Ministry of Defence. In its latest daily report, published on Saturday morning X (formerly Twitter), Judges that "There is a realistic possibility that Russia will use these weapons [missiles de croisières] Against Ukrainian infrastructure in winter".

Three large Russian landing craft were moved from the Black Sea to the Sea of ​​Azov this week after attacks damaged several buildings in Sevastopol, Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Plettenchok announced. According to him, the Minsk, Another landing craft, one of the affected boats, cannot be repaired.

One person was killed in a Ukrainian bombing in the Russian village of Plekovo near the border announced on Saturday Roman Starovite, Governor of Kursk Region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is welcomed to the White House on Thursday, September 21 A senior US official confirmed on Friday that he had discussed with US President Joe Biden about supporting Kiev against a Russian invasion.

Russia will not boycott the next Olympics The president of the Russian Olympic Committee, Stanislav Postnyakov, promised. Each Russian athlete was free to choose whether or not to compete under a neutral banner.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, 300,000 men "Ready to sacrifice their lives for the interests of their motherland" Signed an agreement with the Russian Armed Forces "Six to seven months". He announced this during a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko.

