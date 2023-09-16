The Russian military says it has not been “removed” from the village of Andreevka on the eastern front

The Russian military, on Saturday September 16, confirmed that it was not “removed” From the village of Andryvka in Ukraine, south of the devastated city of Pakmud, on the eastern front, contrary to an earlier announcement by Ukrainian civil servants. “In the Donetsk sector, the enemy (…) has continued offensive operations (…), trying in vain to dislodge Russian troops from Klichivka and Andreevka”, the Russian Defense Ministry announced in its daily bulletin. Follow our live stream for the latest information on the war in Ukraine.

Controversy over grains. The grain issue has continued to poison relations between Ukraine and many Eastern European countries. The European Commission on Friday confirmed the decision to authorize five states to block imports of certain Ukrainian agricultural products. Ukraine is determined to take action “Avoid the Planes” Export and price. But Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have announced their intention to retain these restrictions, risking a clash with Brussels and Kiev, one of Warsaw’s closest allies.

Zelensky in Washington on Thursday. US National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan has announced that Joe Biden will receive the President of Ukraine at the White House. This was his second visit to the US since the start of the war “It comes at a critical time when Russia is desperately seeking help from countries like North Korea to wage its brutal war in Ukraine.”, this senior official told reporters. Volodymyr Zelensky is also participating in the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Kim Jong-un continues his visit to Russia. The North Korean leader arrived in Vladivostok where he was greeted by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu before boarding a warship, Russian state news agency Tass reported.