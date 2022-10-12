The United Nations has overwhelmingly condemned Russia’s “illegal connections” in Ukraine

The US is leading an all-out push to mobilize as many countries as possible to pass a resolution under discussion at the UN condemning Moscow’s annexation of Ukrainian territories. “We believe that the time for neutrality is no longer”, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday. “There can be no neutrality in such a situation”he told reporters.

United Nations member states have been debating in the General Assembly since Monday a resolution put forward by Ukraine and one drafted by the European Union, which Westerners hope will demonstrate Russia’s isolation of President Vladimir Putin on the international stage. Wednesday or the vote should take place “Probably Jupiter”, According to diplomatic sources.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is stepping up calls for foreign leaders, including Tuesday in the direction of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, to mobilize a larger number of countries. He already pleaded for the adoption of the resolution during a Latin American tour of Colombia, Chile and Peru last week, as well as during the General Assembly of the Organization of American States in Lima last Thursday and Friday. Reminder on Security Council votes September 30No member sided with Russia, which used its veto, but four (China, India, Brazil and Gabon) abstained.