Mysterious death of a historical leader

While the private oil group’s press release is vague about the circumstances of Ravil Magano’s death, other sources suggest that the latter fell from a window.

Ravil Maganov, chairman of the board of directors of Russian private oil group Lukoil, died following an incident. “critical illness”, the company said in a statement Thursday, without providing further details. Earlier in the day, several Russian media and news agencies, citing unnamed sources, said that Ravil Maganov had died at the Central Medical Hospital in Moscow. Some of these sources claim that he fell from a window.

Read moreSix Months of War in Ukraine: Find Boats Confiscated from Russian Oligarchs

The police have not yet released any official information about the tragedy. Ravil Maganov, born in 1954, is one of the historical leaders of the group founded in November 1991. According to Lukoil, he imagined and proposed the name of the company. In March, Lukoïl was one of the few Russian companies to call for an end to the Russian offensive in Ukraine, following an avalanche of Western sanctions against large Russian groups and senior officials. In late April, billionaire Vagit Alekperov, the group’s then-chairman, resigned a week after being placed on a list of Russian figures recognized by the United Kingdom.