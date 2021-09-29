His former spokesman said Donald Trump was “terribly angry.”

Edition – In his book “I Will Answer Your Questions Now”, he describes the abuse and anger of former US President Stephanie Grisham’s press secretary Donald Trump and the reasons for his resignation.

He resigned on January 6 following a violent invasion of the Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump. Stephenie Grisham, White House Deputy Speaker between July 2019 and April 2020, became adviser to First Lady Melania Trump, will be released next week “I’m asking your questions now” (“I will take your questions now”, in French) In the United States. Many parts of this book, the shocking chapters of President Trump, reveal tense moments with his wife Melania Trump, lying to the American people or “Terrible Anger” The former president was made public in the American press on Tuesday. According to Stephanie Grisham, quoted New York Times, A person on the White House team, was specially assigned to play his favorite songs “Memory”, Extract from music “Cats” To quell his anger. This man earned the nickname “Music Man”.

Read more

Believe me during the meeting with Putin

A former spokesman cites several diplomatic meetings, including one with Russian President Vladimir Putin. With all the talk about sanctions against Russia and various human rights abuses for interfering in the 2016 election, Trump told Putin:“Okay, I’ll play you hard for a few minutes. But this is for the cameras. We’ll talk after they’re gone.”“, He writes about a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan two years ago. See also When trying to measure a 15-year-old penis, the USB cable got stuck in the urethra Another chapter, taken this time Washington Post, The former president says he once brought an employee into his air force cabin to see his butt. On another occasion, a spokesman reportedly called President Trump from his Air Force One plane “Protect” The size of his penis after a former porn actress teased him on a TV box.

“Powered by Extreme Left-Wing Publisher”

The former president and his advisers have already adopted a strategy of discrediting the book, as reported. New York Times. “Stephanie didn’t need her, and it was clear from the start, Donald Trump responded in a statement released Tuesday. She had big problems and we thought she should solve these problems herself. Now, like everyone else, she gets paid by an extreme left-wing teacher to say bad and wrong things. “Sooner or later I know the president will want me to say something untrue to the audience or drive me crazy.” The former press officer writes, He thus justified why he did not want to make a statement in front of the press when he was the president’s spokesman. According to his publishing house, HarperCollins, this is a witness “The most honest and intimate portrait of the Trump White House to date”.

