Nikki Haley continues to rail against Donald Trump, and for many reasons

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images via AFP Justin Sullivan/Getty Images via AFP On February 21, Nikki Haley campaigned in the state of South Carolina, which she has led for years.

America – “I refuse to give up. » Nikki Haley reaffirmed her intention to stay in the race earlier in the week during a meeting in front of her supporters, even though she has (almost) no chance statistically of running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination against Donald Trump.

This assertion raises questions. Polls have him trailing his challenger for the South Carolina primary on Saturday, February 24. The former governor of the state between 2011 and 2017 relied on his record to make the difference, but he is trailing the billionaire by more than 30 points. According to a poll conducted between February 15 and 18, he got only 35% against 63% of voting intentions for his opponent. USA Today.

Five thirty-eight, census taker Five thirty-eight, census taker Donald Trump largely dominates Nikki Haley in the 2024 Republican presidential primary in South Carolina.

This dynamic reflects earlier primaries. Although he breezed through his journey earlier this year, results in Iowa and New Hampshire were not as good as expected, and he has positioned himself behind the former president, who dreams of returning to the White House. Even more embarrassing: in early February he participated in the Nevada primary, where he was absent from Trump (he ran in a parallel organized caucus due to electoral irregularities) and behind the mentioned … “None of these candidates”.

Despite these setbacks, and the risk of South Carolina kicking her out a little more, Nikki Haley doesn't plan on stopping. The candidate, who is positioning himself as a moderate Republican against a flamboyant Donald Trump, says he wants to continue until Super Tuesday, March 5, when most states vote simultaneously in primaries.

Donald Trump's Legal Troubles

Ten days after South Carolina, 20 other states vote. We are not in Russia! There has to be somebody, we don't want 99% of the vote. Why so patient? Why is everyone freaking out to see me outside of the race? »She justified the agency Associated Press.

In fact, there are many reasons for Nikki Haley's brilliance. First, Donald Trump, who has been prosecuted in multiple cases, hopes to be a spare tire if convicted. Appeals are currently being considered to decide whether he can contest or not. Even if it doesn't prevent it, a heavy sentence could change the minds of some voters who might fall for Nikki Haley. This is what the latter believes, as he continues to insist that Donald Trump spends more time in court defending himself than campaigning in the field.

The real estate mogul's legal problems aren't the only reason for his stubbornness. One essential thing for campaigning, especially in the United States, is to have a lot of money. And she has, surrounded by a whole battery of donors willing to back her, including famous billionaire Charles Koch. Looking at his election results, how much longer remains to be seen.

Nikki Haley ponders the future

There are at least two explanations, one of which is his age. At 52, he still has his entire political career ahead of him, and there are many chances to run for president in 2028 or beyond. Even if he declared himself a candidate again in 2040, in 2016, at age 70, Donald Trump would be even younger than when he was first elected. Politics. 2024 will mainly help to leave its mark as much as possible.

Finally, if Donald Trump is the Republican nominee, Nikki Haley thinks she will fail her voters in November: “Told you so”. Although he reiterated that Democratic nominee Joe Biden is his main opponent, this revenge would put him in a better position to reshape the Republican Party currently controlled by Donald Trump.

Nikki Haley and her campaign team are refusing at this point to reveal their strategy after Super Tuesday. According to the calculations, Donald Trump needs to secure his nomination in mid-March by winning enough states so delegates will vote in his favor at the party convention this summer. Former U.N. It is impossible for the ambassador to continue to defend his candidacy. Would he consider running an independent, No Labels initiative seeking an alternative to the Trump-Biden feud? At this point she refuses to answer.

See more HuffPost :