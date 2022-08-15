August 16, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

War in Ukraine: A Saudi prince quietly invests $500 million in three major Russian energy companies at the start of the conflict

Rusty Knowles August 15, 2022 2 min read

Saudi Arabia and Russia are the leaders of the OPEC+ group, formed in 2017 between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its affiliated producers.

Kingdom Holding, a Saudi investment firm controlled by Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, invested more than $500 million (490.15 million euros) in three major Russian energy companies between February and March, the documents show.

In February, Kingdom Holding, which owns 16.9% of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, invested 1.37 billion riyals (357.85) in international certificates of deposit of Gazprom and Rosneft. million Euros) and 196 million Rials respectively. According to financial documents filed on Sunday, the company invested 410 million riyals in Lukoil’s American Depositary Receipts between February and March.

Kingdom Holding did not disclose details of the investments, but the company will look for undervalued assets as many Western countries impose sanctions on Russian companies. Al Waleed bin Dalal’s investment style focuses on new opportunities that are profitable but involve risk, as well as spotting undervalued assets, a source familiar with Kingdom Holding’s affairs said in June.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states have so far said they are trying to maintain a neutral position in the war in Ukraine. Some Western officials are frustrated with efforts to isolate Russia economically after its invasion of Ukraine in February.

See also  Organizers are telling 'lies' about Xinjiang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

War in Ukraine live: Kharkiv city targeted again, Russian offensive in south continues

August 15, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

In the face of Western weapons, pro-Russian artillery has adapted in the Donbass

August 15, 2022 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

49 Ivorian soldiers accused of being “mercenaries” were charged and imprisoned

August 14, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Jennifer Aniston sunbathes in an asymmetrical bikini during beach vacation: ‘Take us back’

August 15, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

No, seriously, NASA’s Space Launch System is ready for a flight

August 15, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Former Princeton Tigers coach Pete Carell dies at 92

August 15, 2022 Joy Love
5 min read

Samsung’s $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold 4 is intentionally elusive

August 15, 2022 Len Houle