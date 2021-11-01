Govit-19 in Belgium: Health pass becomes mandatory

6,800. This is the average number of Covid-19 cases registered per day in Belgium. To deal with the epidemic, the European neighbor decided to implement this Monday: Govt Safe Ticket (CST), equivalent to a health pass. The CST, which is already being tested in Brussels, will now be mandatory nationwide until January 15. It is essential to provide access to everyday places such as bars, restaurants, cafes or sports halls.

Events such as trade shows and conferences also affect more than 50 people indoors (and more than 200 outdoors). “Those who come to hospitals and nursing homes will also need it at banquets and concerts.”, Mentioned Evening. Unlike France, Belgium avoided further discussion by not using the measure in shopping centers (not on public transport or in the workplace).

“This tool is suitable for anyone aged 16 or over and over who wants to see people living in hospital or nursing homes and residential care facilities for vulnerable people.” As well as attending mass events, the online outlet added.