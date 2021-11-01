The country is shocked by the passing of health disguised as exiles from Nazi concentration camps

Protesters on Saturday in Novara, north of Italy Health Pass The “disguise” of the deportees caused a shock wave

Italy, In and out of the political world

Jewish community.

“In Nova the day before yesterday, we saw striped pajamas depicting deportation to Nazi extermination camps. These are images I do not think I can see,” Nomi de Segni, president of the Italian Union of Jewish Communities (Ucei), condemned in an article published Monday in the La Stampa daily. “Images marked by stupidity and complete ignorance and at the same time dangerous,” he said, “it is unacceptable to regard them as an expression of freedom of expression. It is an” intolerable insult. “

Black and white lines and numbers

Since October 15, the obligation to issue health passes has been extended to all workplaces, leading to protests in several cities on the peninsula. The Italian media often echoed Novara, a city of 100,000 people between Milan and Turin.

At the head of the procession, “Stop the dictatorship” or “Do not submit to blackmail, we will oppose!” Except for such banners. Protesters wore prisoner clothes from Nazi camps to compare anti-Govt restrictions to the Nazi dictatorship. In addition to the black and white stripes on their clothes, some protesters pasted a number indicating the number of prisoners in the camps they wanted. Auschwitz Should be worn as a sign of recognition.

“Shame”

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said he was “shocked by these people referring to torture camps”. Alejandro Connelly, mayor of Novara, a member of the far-right League of Matteo Salvini, expressed his strong condemnation: “Compare the ideological position on the vaccine or health pass to the saddest side of our history and to the exiled population. It is a shame that they are humiliated, tortured and killed. “

The Health Pass certifies that the person who wears it has been vaccinated and has recovered after being infected Govit-19, Or has a recent negative test. Italy, the first European country to be hit by the epidemic in February 2020, paid a heavy price with more than 130,000 deaths. At this point in Italy, almost 83% of people over the age of 12 are vaccinated.