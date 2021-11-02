More than 100 countries, including France, have pledged to stop deforestation by 2030 and “restore forests.”

The British government announced on Monday that more than 100 countries, which represent more than 85% of the planet’s forests, will pledge on November 2 to stop deforestation and deforestation by 2030. During COP26 in Glasgow (Scotland, United Kingdom). The signatories to the agreement include France, Brazil, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Russia.

As part of the deal, the Twelve Countries, including France, will pledge to collectively raise 8. 8.75 billion ($ 12 billion) in public funds between 2021 and 2025, including 5. 5.3 billion ($ 7.2 billion) in private investment. Of these funds, 1. 1.1 billion ($ 1.5 billion) will be earmarked for the protection of the Congo Basin, the world’s second-largest rainforest after the Amazon.

In addition, CEOs of more than 30 financial institutions representing more than $ 8.7 trillion global assets – including Aviva, Schroeder and Axa – are phasing out investments in deforestation-related activities.

According to the British government’s memorandum of understanding on the deal, which was released on Monday evening “The Greatest Progress in Preserving the World’s Forests in One Generation”. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was quoted as saying “A historic agreement to protect and restore the world’s forests”. Trigger “Unprecedented Duties”, He realized this deal “An opportunity to end the long history of nature’s predatory humanity, on the contrary, to become its protector”.