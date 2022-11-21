IAEA director condemns “deliberate and targeted” strikes on Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: A human rights official in the Ukrainian parliament has denied that Kyiv forces killed Russian prisoners of war. Dmytro Lubinets felt that the Ukrainian soldiers were defending themselves against the Russians, who were pretending to surrender.

: It’s 7 p.m., time to tally up this Sunday evening’s most dense news:

• In The opening match of this World Cup was highly criticizedEcuador beat host Qatar 2-0 in Group A.

• According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), The situation is there “Unacceptable Status” At the Zaporizhia Power PlantRussia and Ukraine accuse each other of bombing.

• After a mixed record, Emmanuel Macron said he was in favor of holding the summit in Paris in 2023. “The New Financial Deal” with vulnerable countries.

• A 22-year-old man did At least five people died and 18 were injured last night At an LGBT nightclub in Colorado Springs, USA.

: What do we know about the extremely tense situation near the Zaporizhia power plant in Ukraine?

• Russia and Ukraine blame each other for today’s bombing of a plant located in southern Ukraine and occupied by the Russian military.

• Emmanuel Macron spoke with Rafael Croce, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) earlier in the afternoon.

• By late afternoon, the IAEA condemned the strikes “Deliberate and Targeted” The plant was carried out at the center of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

: Russia Seeks to Control Discourse Around Ukraine Invasion, Posts “As a foreign agent” It is raining. This political status continues to haunt its victims, forcing them to come up with a long message in each of their online publications. “It sounds like a warning: ‘If you don’t close it, next time we’ll open a criminal case'”, explains the editor of Russian media Dojd. Our journalist is Fabian Magneno He interviewed many of these Russian evacuees and tells how their lives were changed.

(Pauline Le Nourse / France Info)

: After the announcement of the explosions at the site of the Zaporijjia nuclear power plant, Emmanuel Macron spoke on the phone with the head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, who informed the Elysée without explaining what happened. President of the Republic “Let’s talk this afternoon” Along with Volodymyr Zelensky, adds the French presidency.

: It’s time to review this Sunday’s news:

States present in Egypt have reached an agreement in which developed countries have for the first time committed themselves to creating a fund to compensate for the “losses and damages” of the poorest and most vulnerable countries. A historical text, but insufficient in the view of many participants. Here’s what to remember.

A few hours before the start of the World Cup Most controversial and excessive in historyGolden Ball winner Karim Benzema announced his package with France: The Blues striker injured his hamstring in training yesterday. Didier Deschamps announced that he would not be making the team.

• Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the explosions at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. According to the Russian military, which occupies the site, no peak of radiation was detected.

: After Moscow’s accusations against Kyiv, the Ukrainian nuclear company accuses the Russian military of bombing the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia. “November 20, 2022 This morning, at least 12 strikes were recorded at the site of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, following several Russian explosions”, Energotum says. The IAEA, which has noted the explosions, has not named anyone responsible.

: The Russian military, for its part, accuses Ukrainian forces of bombing the Zaporizhia power station, which has been occupied by Russia since the first weeks of the invasion. There is a radiation level “Conform to the standard“, Moscow promises. The IAEA did not comment on the cause of the explosions or the damage caused to the site.

: Off “Powerful Explosions” It happened in the vicinity of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, according to the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Raphael Grossi. “The information is very disturbing” And “Totally unacceptable”, He commented.