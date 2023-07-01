What to remember from July 1st

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez visited Kew on Saturday to meet Volodymyr Zelensky and reassure him of the EU’s support.

On the first day of Spain’s presidency of the European Union, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Kyiv. This visit “very symbolic” Welcomed by Volodymyr Zelensky, he continues to plead for reconciliation with the West, asking to be invited to the next NATO summit, while the Ukrainian military continues its counteroffensive. Here’s what to remember for the day.

Kiev troops win “500, 1000, 2000 meters a day” According to the United States

Ukrainian counterattack “Going slower than predicted”said US Chief of Staff Mark Milley. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian military does “Continuous Improvement”of“500, 1,000, 2,000 meters a day”He continued.

Ukraine declared war on Saturday “relentless” As part of its counter-offensive, which was launched a month ago, it has yet to see any decisive progress. The Ukrainian army is hampered by a lack of weapons and artillery, its commander Valery Zalushnyi said in an interview published on Friday. The Washington Post.

arrival “very symbolic” of the Prime Minister of Spain

Pedro Sanchez reiterated EU support in Kyiv. “From the point of view of the European Union on the annexation of Ukraine, my presence on the first day of this six-month presidency (…) demonstrates a clear and clear political commitment of the social institutions”The head of the Spanish government made the promise during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Thank you for your important visit and support of our people!” Ukraine’s president responded on Twitter, welcoming the visit “very symbolic”. However, Volodymyr Zelensky ruled it out “some” Western partners “leg dragging” Ukrainian Air Force personnel were trained in piloting fighter jets. “Do they have any idea when Ukraine will be able to get the F-16s?”he asked during a joint press conference. “There is no timetable for training assignments”.

All eyes on the next NATO summit

“We need a very clear and understandable signal at the Vilnius summit that Ukraine can become a full member of NATO after the war.”, the President of Ukraine underlined during the same press conference. The next NATO summit is scheduled for July 11-12 in the Lithuanian capital. “This call for partnership is the first step, very concrete, and it will be very important for us”.

Spain confirmed in a joint press release issued after this press conference “Supports the strengthening of the partnership between NATO and Ukraine, including the creation of a NATO-Ukraine Council”.