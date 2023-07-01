Spanish PM visits Kyiv to reiterate EU support

It came Reiterate the EU’s support for Ukraine. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrived in Kyiv on Saturday, July 1, the first day of Spain’s EU presidency. “Already in Kyiv. I wanted the first act of the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union to be in Ukraine” With Volodymyr Zelensky, Pedro Sanchez wrote on his Twitter account that he was sending “All Unity of Europe”. “We will continue to help the Ukrainian people until peace returns to Europe”, he added. Follow our life.

Volodymyr Zelensky ordered the strengthening of the border with Belarus. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday ordered the strengthening of security on the border with Belarus in the face of the arrival of fighters from the paramilitary group Wagner into the Moscow-allied country after an aborted uprising in Russia. “By decision of the General Staff, Commander-in-Chief Zaloshny and Gen Nayew was ordered to strengthen the northern leadership to guarantee peace. He declared.

News sites linked to Wagner’s employer were blocked. News websites owned by Patrio, a media group close to Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner, have been blocked by Russia’s telecommunications watchdog. Their web addresses appear in the registry “controlled” Roskomnadzor, the state agency responsible for blocking illegal and extremist content, as well as media and other sources banned by the authorities.

The head of the Ukrainian army demands more resources. The Ukrainian army is limited in its counterattack by a lack of weapons, especially fighter jets, assesses in an interview published by its commander Valery Zalosny. The Washington Post. “It annoys me”, he says of Westerners complaining about Q’s slow progress against the Russians, he wants them to supply them with weapons quickly. The general-in-chief insists Ukraine needs the promised F-16 fighter jets soon to compete with Russian air power.