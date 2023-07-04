Put an end to the “rental” and “pailic” mentality

Algeria celebrates the 61st anniversary of its independence this Wednesday, July 5, which coincides with Youth Day.

In his message for the event, President Abdelmadjid Debon emphasized the importance of this stop and emphasized the effort and awareness for success. The Challenge of Change.”

“We realize the magnitude and nobility of effort expected from all of us at all levels and at all levels”, In a message broadcast by the President on Tuesday, July 4, he mentioned the Head of State.

The President pointed out that in this precise situation, we are invited “More awareness and work to win the race of change” New ways of thinking and managing it” The notions of rent and the Bailic mentality of wasting national resources must be categorically eliminated.

Abdelmadjid Debon welcomed the definitions of the new era. “Youth fully realized the goals”, They are evident in the dynamics of national and foreign investment, the commitment to the world of entrepreneurship and the knowledge economy through the creation of small and medium enterprises, and the work and commitment. Thanks to the incentives we have put in place to encourage the spirit of innovation and creativity among the youth”.

In his message, President Debon congratulated the Algerian people during the celebration of Independence and Youth Day, and the successors of the National Liberation Army did not fail to salute the National Army. Violations in the defense of the motherland and nation and stood with dignity and dignity on the front lines.

