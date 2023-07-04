Israel: 7 people were injured in a car attack in Tel Aviv

The terrorist hit pedestrians near the mall with his vehicle, got out and stabbed him
Seven people were injured in a car crash on Pinchas Rosen Street in north Tel Aviv shortly after 1pm on Tuesday. The terrorist rammed pedestrians near the mall with his vehicle, got out of his car and then stabbed them. “It appears that the suspect was driving from south to north, drove into pedestrians on the shopping street, got out of his vehicle and stabbed the public with a sharp object,” he said. Then the terrorist was shot down by passers-by.
When emergency services arrived, six people were lying on the ground near a bus stop, with a 46-year-old woman a short distance away. A 70-year-old woman suffered minor injuries. Three of the seven injured are in critical condition. Some have stab wounds.
The terrorist was identified as Hasin Halila (23) from South Hebron in the West Bank. According to some media, he was reportedly ill and was granted permission to enter Israel to seek medical treatment there.
In Calcilia in the West Bank, shortly after the attack, residents distributed sweets in the streets as a sign of joy.
