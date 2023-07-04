July 4, 2023

Israel: 7 people were injured in a car attack in Tel Aviv

Rusty Knowles July 4, 2023 2 min read

The terrorist hit pedestrians near the mall with his vehicle, got out and stabbed him

Seven people were injured in a car crash on Pinchas Rosen Street in north Tel Aviv shortly after 1pm on Tuesday. The terrorist rammed pedestrians near the mall with his vehicle, got out of his car and then stabbed them. “It appears that the suspect was driving from south to north, drove into pedestrians on the shopping street, got out of his vehicle and stabbed the public with a sharp object,” he said. Then the terrorist was shot down by passers-by.

When emergency services arrived, six people were lying on the ground near a bus stop, with a 46-year-old woman a short distance away. A 70-year-old woman suffered minor injuries. Three of the seven injured are in critical condition. Some have stab wounds.

Miriam Alster/Flash90
Miriam Alster/Flash90A scene of a car crash in Tel Aviv on July 4, 2023

The terrorist was identified as Hasin Halila (23) from South Hebron in the West Bank. According to some media, he was reportedly ill and was granted permission to enter Israel to seek medical treatment there.

Published under 27A of the Copyright Act
Published under 27A of the Copyright ActHasin Halila, author of the July 4, 2023 car attack in Tel Aviv

In Calcilia in the West Bank, shortly after the attack, residents distributed sweets in the streets as a sign of joy.

