Major intervention by firefighters: A school in Vernier is gutted by fire

GENEVA, July 5, 2023. A major fire overnight at the Ranches school in Vernier from Tuesday to Wednesday. Intervention by professional firefighters from SIS Geneva and volunteer firefighters from Vernier. Laurent Grat/Damedia

The Ranches School in Vernier has nothing on the facade. Several classrooms were also destroyed after a fire in Geneva (SIS) at 11.15pm on Tuesday, not to mention the significance of the disaster without horror. It literally took the firemen ninety minutes to bring the fire under control. They will then spend the entire night on site to secure the compound.

Several classrooms of this primary school, located at rue du Village 6, were completely destroyed. Laurent Grat/Damedia

From 11:30 p.m., Verniolan management consultant Martin Staub was in shock. The start of the school year, about 400 students, is clearly compromised by the extent of the damage: “The building, which dates back to the 1970s, was renovated 5 years ago. From tomorrow, we have to look for alternatives for students, consider containers, temporary places, we have no choice. We win Cursed to receive”

17 volunteer firefighters from the municipality were also mobilized. SIS

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. But the police are investigating at the spot. Among them, inspectors from the Juvenile Force. “We didn’t see anyone setting fire,” said a young man from the city, showing a video of the fire on his phone. We see flames from the ground reaching the ceiling on the second floor.

Injured firefighter

Despite the stench and smoke, dozens of onlookers watched as firefighters intervened until 1:30 p.m. SIS mobilized six vehicles and an ambulance. The city’s 17 volunteer firefighters also pulled three people out of their trucks. First Lt. Nicholas Millett says one of his men was wounded in the arm during the intervention. The man was taken to La Tour Hospital.

The administrator of the fire brigade looks at his colleagues watering the roof: “With this type of recent closure, the fire quickly spread across the entire width of the facade. Window panes were broken on two floors. I dare not imagine the scene if it had been an apartment building.

Firefighters spent the night at the scene, securing the scene as best they could. Laurent Grat/Damedia

