LIVE – War in Ukraine: Russian bombings kill five civilians

NATO cannot be an “a la carte alliance”. “Let's be serious! Let's be serious! NATO cannot be an a la carte alliance,” European diplomatic chief Joseph Borrell said in response to Donald Trump's comments before a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels on Monday. Allied countries whose financial contribution is insufficient can no longer be protected.

“In the age we live in, a military alliance cannot function according to the mindset of the US president, which is: 'Yes, no, tomorrow, no, it depends'. Come on! 'NATO is either there or it isn't,'” he fumed openly. “This (U.S. During the (election) campaign, we're going to see and hear a lot of things (…) I don't intend to comment on all the stupid ideas that are expressed during a national campaign in the United States. ,” he warned.

Starlink used by Russian military? The Kremlin has formally denied Kyiv's allegations that Russian forces are using the Elon Musk-owned Starlink satellite Internet access service on the front lines. “This is an uncertified system in our country, so it cannot be officially issued here, it is not officially issued,” Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Vladimir Putin, told reporters on Monday. “Therefore, it cannot be used in any way,” he assured.

Elon Musk, the owner of Starling, refused to deliver his computer to Moscow on Sunday. “This is completely false. To our knowledge, no Starlink terminal has been sold directly or indirectly to Russia,” he announced on his own social network X (formerly Twitter).

Moscow on the brink of achieving military dominance? Presenting the Norwegian security services' annual risk assessment report, Nils Andreas Stenssons, head of military intelligence, said Kiev would need “significant” Western military assistance to turn the situation around, while Moscow appeared to have the upper hand. “In this war, Russia is now in a stronger position than a year ago and has an advantage,” the official told reporters.

To support his point, the Norwegian leader argued that Russia “can mobilize three times as many troops as Ukraine”, that “Moscow is adapting to sanctions better than expected”, and that its industry is now capable of producing ammunition, combat vehicles, drones and drones. The missiles allow its forces to “maintain their war effort throughout the year.”

Paris exposes a Russian propaganda network. France has discovered a “structured and integrated Russian propaganda network” aimed at European countries and the United States aimed at legitimizing the war against Ukraine and whose content “harms the fundamental interests of the nation,” diplomatic sources said on Monday. At least 193 websites make up the network, according to Viginum, a French organization fighting foreign digital interference, which released a report.

The authors of the document explain that they “did not create any original content, but mainly published publications from the social network accounts of Russian or pro-Russian actors, Russian press agencies and social network accounts of local organizations or official sites of the actors”.