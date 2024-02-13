Metro shooting leaves one dead and five injured, at least one shooter wanted

Police investigate the site of the Mount Eden Avenue subway station in New York on February 12, 2024. Cedar Attanasio / AB

Rush hour has begun on the New York subway. The shooting happened around 4:30 pm local time (10:30 pm Paris time) on Monday, February 12, on the platform of a station in the Bronx borough, as many children were leaving school and workers. back home A 34-year-old man was killed and five others were injured, four of them in a critical condition.

The shooter was not the shooter “accidentally” on commuters, Commissioner Michael Kemper said during a press conference at the foot of an elevated subway in the city's most backward New York borough. Two groups of youth “argued” On the train entering the station, a crew member pulled out a gun and opened fire on the platform as the carriage doors opened and passengers were getting on and off, Kemper said.

The police said that the person who was killed was 34 years old. The injured included a 14-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and three adults aged 28, 29 and 71. Some of the dead are believed to have been involved in the clash, while others were passers-by waiting for the train.

Television footage captured by a drone showed the train unsteady and plainclothes police and investigators busy on the platform at Mount Eden Avenue Airport, which was completely cordoned off.

An NYPD helicopter patrols the area after a shooting at the Mount Eden Avenue subway station on February 12, 2024. Eduardo Muñoz Alvarez / AB

Crime goes down

A search was on for at least one shooter, who fled. Police have launched an appeal for witnesses, but have not ruled out the possibility of multiple shooters.

People on the platform rushed to safety after hearing gunshots and alighted the passengers from the train. “The train was coming and there were two kids screaming. announced Daily news One witness, Efrain Feliciano. At least six shots were fired. “When the bullets hit the wall I saw sparks” he added.

“It's total chaos. For his part, Luis Rodriguez declared. New York Post. It is scary to travel by train. »

“This is not normal. Shootings like this are very rare and unacceptable on the Metro network.Commissioner Kemper promised.

World application Morning of the world Each morning, select 20 must-have articles Download the app

In 2022, a city marked by the shooting death of a sixty-year-old man who shot himself on a crowded subway train, crime, and especially gun homicides, has declined in New York in recent months. About thirty people were injured. Unlike other cities and states across the country, carrying guns in public is strictly controlled in New York.

Also Read | The article is reserved for our subscribers In America, “historic” drop in crime Add to your selections