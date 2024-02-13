February 13, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Metro shooting leaves one dead and five injured, at least one shooter wanted

Metro shooting leaves one dead and five injured, at least one shooter wanted

Rusty Knowles February 13, 2024 2 min read

Rush hour has begun on the New York subway. The shooting happened around 4:30 pm local time (10:30 pm Paris time) on Monday, February 12, on the platform of a station in the Bronx borough, as many children were leaving school and workers. back home A 34-year-old man was killed and five others were injured, four of them in a critical condition.

The shooter was not the shooter “accidentally” on commuters, Commissioner Michael Kemper said during a press conference at the foot of an elevated subway in the city's most backward New York borough. Two groups of youth “argued” On the train entering the station, a crew member pulled out a gun and opened fire on the platform as the carriage doors opened and passengers were getting on and off, Kemper said.

The police said that the person who was killed was 34 years old. The injured included a 14-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and three adults aged 28, 29 and 71. Some of the dead are believed to have been involved in the clash, while others were passers-by waiting for the train.

Television footage captured by a drone showed the train unsteady and plainclothes police and investigators busy on the platform at Mount Eden Avenue Airport, which was completely cordoned off.

An NYPD helicopter patrols the area after a shooting at the Mount Eden Avenue subway station on February 12, 2024.

Crime goes down

A search was on for at least one shooter, who fled. Police have launched an appeal for witnesses, but have not ruled out the possibility of multiple shooters.

People on the platform rushed to safety after hearing gunshots and alighted the passengers from the train. “The train was coming and there were two kids screaming. announced Daily news One witness, Efrain Feliciano. At least six shots were fired. “When the bullets hit the wall I saw sparks” he added.

See also  LIVE - War in Ukraine: Zelensky on the frontline near Bagmouth

“It's total chaos. For his part, Luis Rodriguez declared. New York Post. It is scary to travel by train. »

“This is not normal. Shootings like this are very rare and unacceptable on the Metro network.Commissioner Kemper promised.

World application

Morning of the world

Each morning, select 20 must-have articles

Download the app

In 2022, a city marked by the shooting death of a sixty-year-old man who shot himself on a crowded subway train, crime, and especially gun homicides, has declined in New York in recent months. About thirty people were injured. Unlike other cities and states across the country, carrying guns in public is strictly controlled in New York.

Also Read | The article is reserved for our subscribers In America, “historic” drop in crime

Le Monde with AP and AFP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Donald Trump's statements on NATO are 'irresponsible' and 'dangerous', says German chancellor

February 12, 2024 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

EU diplomatic chief's reaction to Trump's threats

February 12, 2024 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been hospitalized again

February 12, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

4 min read

Tony Hale talks about working with Beyoncé on a Verizon Super Bowl commercial

February 13, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Scientists have discovered a new state of matter with chiral properties

February 13, 2024 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

The Bucks made a strong defensive effort to beat the Nuggets 112-95

February 13, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Peloton is ditching Apple Watch GymKit support

February 13, 2024 Len Houle