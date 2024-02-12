Donald Trump's statements on NATO are 'irresponsible' and 'dangerous', says German chancellor

Update on the situation, Monday February 12 at 9pm.

Donald Trump's comments questioning NATO have drawn criticism from Western leaders

President of the United States, Joe Biden He wrote that day “Any individual who questions the validity of this vow [une attaque contre un seul membre est une attaque contre tous] endangering our security.” German chancellor Olaf ScholesEstimated as a “Comparing NATO's aid guarantee is irresponsible and dangerous, and only serves Russia's interests.” Joseph BorrellHead of European Diplomacy, “[இருக்க][être][être)Seriously! NATO cannot be an a la carte alliance”.

According to Norwegian intelligence, Russia is on the verge of achieving military dominance over Ukraine

Norway's military intelligence chief, Nils Andreas Stensones, has warned that Russia is on the rise militarily in Ukraine. Annual Risk Assessment Report by Norwegian security services. “In this battle, Russia is now in a stronger position than it was a year ago and is reaping the benefits.

Warsaw, Paris and Berlin meet to discuss European security

This Monday's meeting between Donald Tusk and Emmanuel Macron and between the French, German and Polish diplomatic chiefs. On the same day, Warsaw wants to warm its relations with its Western allies. Between 2015 and 2023, the nationalist and populist Law and Justice (PiS) party was the head of the Polish government. Since December, Donald Tusk has become prime minister again, realigning Warsaw with a pro-European policy.

Ukrainian scientists say Russia may have used Zircon hypersonic missile

Ukrainian grain spill on Polish-Ukrainian border: Poland opens investigation

Polish prosecutors announced on Monday that they had opened an investigation into an incident on the Polish-Ukrainian border where Polish farmers blocked crossing points and dumped grain on the road from Ukraine to the European Union. “We are gathering documents, interviewing witnesses and securing footage that could be key evidence.”Agnieszka Kepka, spokeswoman for the Lublin prosecutor's office, told Agence France-Presse.

According to CNN, 15,000 Nepalis left to fight for the Russian army