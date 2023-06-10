“Unbomber” Death: American Terrorist Ted Kaczynski Found Dead in His Room

The notorious American terrorist “Unabomber” was found dead in his cell, this Saturday, June 10, a spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons said. He is 81 years old.

American Theodore Kaczynski, known as the “Unabomber,” has been found dead in a federal prison in North Carolina, where he was serving a life sentence for a series of attacks between 1978 and 1995 that left three people dead and more than 20 injured.

He was 81. Theodore Kaczynski was “unresponsive in his cell early today (Saturday),” a spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told Reuters.

He hated modern society

Theodore Kaczynski, a former mathematics professor at the University of Berkeley and a Harvard graduate, carried out 16 parcel bombings.

He was arrested in 1996 in Montana, where he lived as a hermit because he disliked modern technology.

Theodore Kaczynski was nicknamed the “Unabomber” by the FBI because his first targets were universities and airlines.

Sentenced to life in prison in 1998, he was transferred to a medical facility in 2021 as his health deteriorated. The cause of his death is currently unknown.