June 11, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

“Unbomber” Death: American Terrorist Ted Kaczynski Found Dead in His Room

Rusty Knowles June 10, 2023 1 min read

The notorious American terrorist “Unabomber” was found dead in his cell, this Saturday, June 10, a spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons said. He is 81 years old.

American Theodore Kaczynski, known as the “Unabomber,” has been found dead in a federal prison in North Carolina, where he was serving a life sentence for a series of attacks between 1978 and 1995 that left three people dead and more than 20 injured.

BREAKING: Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, was found dead in his prison cell, a Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman said. https://t.co/u77XKUhXC3

— ABC News (@ABC) June 10, 2023

He was 81. Theodore Kaczynski was “unresponsive in his cell early today (Saturday),” a spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told Reuters.

He hated modern society

Theodore Kaczynski, a former mathematics professor at the University of Berkeley and a Harvard graduate, carried out 16 parcel bombings.

He was arrested in 1996 in Montana, where he lived as a hermit because he disliked modern technology.

Theodore Kaczynski was nicknamed the “Unabomber” by the FBI because his first targets were universities and airlines.

Sentenced to life in prison in 1998, he was transferred to a medical facility in 2021 as his health deteriorated. The cause of his death is currently unknown.

See also  Northern California: After destroying the city of Greenville, the "Dixie" fire continues

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

How rescuers found children who had been missing in the jungle for 40 days

June 10, 2023 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

Four children missing in the forest for 40 days have been found alive

June 10, 2023 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

New conflict at UN over LGBTQ+ rights

June 9, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

50 Cent used the ‘unwritten laws of power’ to make $10 million for the movie

June 10, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Newly discovered dinosaur Iani may be the species’ “last gasp” on a changing planet

June 10, 2023 Cheryl Riley
7 min read

McGrath: The Blue Jays screwed up Anthony Bass and failed the LGBTQ+ community in the process

June 10, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Cryptocurrency Collapse: Bitcoin Falls, Smaller Digital Currencies Tumble In Wake Of SEC Campaign

June 10, 2023 Cheryl Riley