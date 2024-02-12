EU diplomatic chief's reaction to Trump's threats

Here's what you need to know in the early hours of this Sunday, February 11

Civilians killed in Russian attack in Kherson Oblast

A 68-year-old man was killed in the southern village of Dokarivka, while his 43-year-old son was taken to hospital after being seriously injured, the regional governor said on Saturday.

Volodymyr Zelensky completes the Ukrainian civil service

The Ukrainian president on Saturday announced the appointment of five officers to complete the Ukrainian army's revamped combined arms staff, following the appointment of General Oleksandr Chirsky as its chief on Thursday. Col. Vadim Choukarevsky will be the deputy chief for unmanned aerial vehicles and is tasked with developing the use of unmanned aerial vehicles. Colonel Andriy Lebedenko will be the deputy head of combat systems and technology innovation. Also promoted: Brigadier Generals Volodymyr Horbatyok (Operations and Administration), Oleksiy Shevchenko (Logistics) and Mykhalo Trapati (Training).

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he discussed Ukraine's arms needs with Emmanuel Macron.

President of Ukraine said On that day He spoke by phone with Emmanuel Macron on Saturday “Battlefield Situation” And this “Security Needs of Ukraine”. These requirements “Includes drones, artillery and ammunition, electronic warfare and air defense systems”Noted Volodymyr Zelensky, also thanked France “Unwavering Support”.

Death toll rises to 7 in Kharkiv gas station strike

Seven people, including three children, were killed Saturday in a Russian drone attack on a gas station in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine. “Unfortunately, the death toll in the occupiers' attack on Kharkiv rises to seven” The governor of the oblast, Ole Sinehobov, said on the social networking site Telegram that he had died. “They have three children: a 7-year-old, a 4-year-old and a baby of about 6 months.”he added. See also The Milei government is baring its teeth in the face of "total disorganization".

Russian drone strikes in Kherson Oblast and Odessa

Two people were killed and two others injured during the strike in the village of Veletenske in the Kherson region (south), the regional administration reported. Russian drone strikes also targeted Odessa, a major Black Sea port, where four people were injured by shrapnel from falling vehicles, Governor Ole Kiper said.

NATO chief calls on Europeans to boost arms production