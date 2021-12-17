Facing a record increase in lawsuits, Denmark is set to close cinemas, theaters and concert halls

An 11-year-old child was vaccinated on November 28, 2021 in Amharic (Denmark). Olafer Steiner Geston / AFP

In an effort to curb the rise of the Covit-19 and the new variant Omigron cases, Denmark announced on Friday, December 17, the closure of theaters, theaters and concert halls, as well as new restrictions on nightlife. More than 11,000 cases have been reported in Scandinavia in the past 24 hours, including more than 2,500 cases of the Omicron variant, the government told a news conference.

“Theaters, theaters, concert halls should be closed”, Prime Minister Mete Frederickson told a news conference. “We must limit our activity. We must all limit our social interactions.”, She called.

Denmark, which is at the forefront of deployment, is one of the countries with the highest number of cases of omigran in its soil, and officials expect it to become the majority in the coming days. The measures announced on Friday have not yet been approved by parliament.

Bars and restaurants will close at 11 p.m.

“Our goal is to keep the community as open as possible.”, Said Ms.Me Frederickson, with the exception of imprisonment as decided in the spring of 2020 “Because we have vaccines”. The government is also demanding the closure of other gathering places, such as amusement parks, convention centers and museums.

If the Christmas holidays have already been extended to cope with the rising tide of lawsuits, the administrator still plans to return to school when the new school year begins on January 5th. The nightlife already planned last week will be further reduced, with bars and restaurants closing at 11pm and a ban on serving alcohol after 10pm.

One month after identification, the Omigran variant appears to be highly contagious and in part appears to have escaped the vaccine, although the severity of the infections it causes is unknown.