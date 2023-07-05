One person was killed and 41 wounded in shelling of the occupied town of Makhivka, pro-Russian officials said.

Ukrainian shelling killed at least one person and wounded 41 others in Makhivka between the night of Tuesday July 4 and Wednesday July 5, local pro-Russian officials announced Wednesday. According to The mayor of this Russian-occupied city in eastern Ukraine, The Ukrainian shelling began on Tuesday evening, followed by a second salvo with strikes hours later. “Very violent, it caused a lot of damage”. The Ukrainian military has confirmed that it has targeted “Training” Russian Army at Makhivka. Follow our life.

Emmanuel Macron spoke Volodymyr Zelensky. During a telephone conversation on Tuesday, the French president offered his support to a Ukrainian representative who is calling for clear commitments from NATO at the next alliance summit on July 11 and 12. Volodymyr Zelensky asks the elements “Concrete” from the alliance regarding the possibility of membership at the end of the war.

Ukraine accuses Russia of preparing for a “provocation” in Zaporizhia. Volodymyr Zelensky warned Emmanuel Macron that he was the Russians “Made dangerous provocations” In Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which they occupy from March 2022.

Russian strikes cause new casualties. Russian artillery shelling in the Kherson region killed two people, Governor Oleksandr Prokhudin announced in a telegram on Tuesday. In the Kharkiv region, at least 40 people, including 12 children, were injured in an attack by Russia using an Iskander missile, according to a report by Volodymyr Zelensky. According to local authorities, three people were injured in Donetsk region and another three in Chernihiv region.