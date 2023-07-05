A sunken city of octopuses hatching eggs before scientists’ eyes for the first time!

Ten years ago, researchers discovered something surprising. An octopus nursery. Female octopuses appeared to congregate to hatch their eggs. A group Schmidt Ocean Institute (United States) today revealed a new nursery near a hydrothermal vent off the coast of Costa Rica. All at a depth of more than 2,800 meters.

When researchers discovered the first nursery in 2013, they found no developing embryos. So, the most amazing thing about this story is that this new expedition allowed them to capture extremely rare images of a remote-controlled underwater vehicle. Newborn octopuses emerge from their eggs in newly identified nurseries, but also in old ones where they thought they were inactive.

Active Octopus Nurseries

Researchers point out that hatching octopuses in the open ocean is a long process. They must keep clean and protect the eggs that females incubate for more than four years. As a result, they sacrifice their lives for the sake of their offspring. Hydrothermal vents and their hot fluids help accelerate the development of their eggs.

Coincidentally – or not – the expedition allowed scientists to observe a thriving biodiversity in five previously unexplored seas. Hundreds of animals, many of which are suspected to be new species. In places that are not currently protected from human activities such as fishing.