The counteroffensive by the Ukrainian military has not satisfied Western opinion, and impatience is being asked by questions about the usefulness of the war effort, given the significant cost in money and especially in human lives.

This is not “Russian propaganda”, but the bells and whistles that the Western media cites the authorities. A recent article in the German newspaper Berliner Zeitung, in its Monday edition, expressed serious doubts about the effectiveness and usefulness of the counterattack. Under the headline “Ukraine Loses War Material: So Many Leopard 2s Reportedly Destroyed So Far,” the article argues that “Ukraine is suffering significant military losses during the ongoing counteroffensive since three weeks ago.” Among others, several Leopard 2 tanks were lost”.

Citing American business magazine Forbes, Berliner Zeitung reports that the June 8 attack by Ukrainians on a Russian minefield south of Mala Dokmashka was particularly costly. According to the information provided in the condition, within minutes the 33rd Mechanized Brigade and the 47th Assault Brigade of Ukraine would have lost three Cheetah 2A6 tanks, 16 M-2 infantry fighting vehicles and three Cheetah 2 engineer vehicles R.

According to the Dutch site “Oryx”, which documents the loss of combat equipment on both sides, about 13% of the main battle tanks on the Ukrainian side have been destroyed so far, with a total of 54 Leopard 2 battle tanks so far. Presented by Germany, Canada, Spain, Norway and Poland.

The author of the article does not hesitate to put these facts in their context and to express the difference between the hopes of the West in a counter-offensive and the full investment together with the Ukrainians. A few weeks.

He writes: “With great expectations, the West has delivered major battle tanks and armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, hoping that the use of these war machines will make significant gains in the region. About a month into Ukraine’s summer offensive, there is little disappointment.”

“Sober” results

Both Kiev and its Western allies are betting on deploying these third-generation German-made battle tanks to achieve decisive battlefield advantages in a counter-offensive launched a month ago.

But their use makes them vulnerable to the Russian enemy, which adds to many frustrations. It cost lives and money, commented the Berliner Zeitung, recalling that in 2023, the German government provided some 5.4 billion euros to support Ukraine militarily.

A more generous envelope added to the two billion euros in 2022, plus a dedicated allocation of around 10.5 billion euros in the coming years.

The journalist’s comment was intended to make the German government think twice before bowing to the will of the Ukrainian military, which was asked by its Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk to send more combat vehicles to Berlin two weeks ago.

Germany is the second largest supplier of weapons to NATO countries to support the Ukrainian war effort, and the country is led by military vehicle manufacturer Rheinmetall.

Rheinmetall factories are engaged in the delivery of an additional 14 Cheetah-2 battle tanks. The deal was signed in June and was funded by Denmark and the Netherlands, according to business daily Handelsblatt, citing NATO sources. A few weeks ago, the British decided to supply Kyiv with long-range Storm Shadow missiles.

The move, described by Moscow as “extremely hostile”, accused London of being “aimed at worsening the situation by flooding Ukraine with more weapons”. The ineffectiveness of this military equipment in the hands of the Ukrainian armed forces is costing the West dearly as it struggles to hide its disappointment.

Representatives of the Biden administration have said they view the results of the first two weeks of the Ukrainian counteroffensive as “sober.” A trend confirmed by American media Bloomberg, the West has recognized Ukraine’s significant losses.

Meanwhile, the Politico newspaper, citing administration sources in Washington, said additional aid to Kyiv would depend on the success of the counteroffensive.