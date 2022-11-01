Jair Bolsonaro remains calm after losing to Lula

The heavy silence reminds many Brazilians of Jair Bolsonaro’s repeated threats not to recognize the verdict of the ballot box if he loses.

An unusual silence. Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro remains silent on Tuesday, November 1, more than 24 hours after his defeat against Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva de Lula. The president-elect has received many calls from foreign leaders congratulating him.

After losing to Lula on Sunday, the current head of state – until his handover on January 1 – has isolated himself in the official residence of Alvorada in Brasilia. He went to the presidential seat of Planalto Palace on Monday morning, then returned to his residence in the afternoon, without making a statement, the AFP photographer noted. Lula said this heavy silence “concern” Since Sunday evening, many Brazilians have been reminded of Jair Bolsonaro’s repeated threats not to recognize the verdict of the ballot box if he loses.

This uncertain environment was reflected in the volatility of the Sao Paulo stock market, Latin America’s first financial center, which after opening in the red closed with a 1.36% increase after several fluctuations during the session. The Brazilian real gained 2% against the dollar. Meanwhile, supporters of the far-right president blocked highways across the country on Monday. Security has been tightened in Brasilia “preventive” Near Des Trois Beauvoirs, where the presidential palace, the Supreme Court and the parliament are united, in anticipation of the arrival of pro-Bolsonaro demonstrators.