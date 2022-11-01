Turkish President Erdogan “hopes” to resume grain exports from Ukraine

A criticism of Hungary’s prime minister, the nationalist Viktor Orbán, is rare to hear from the ultra-conservative Polish government. However, since Russia invaded Ukraine, nothing has gone well between the two Central European countries, members of the European Union (EU). Usually allies in hard-hitting attacks against Brussels, they are openly divided over Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In late March, Polish President Andrzej Duda said he understood “The Great Addiction” Energy from Hungary to Russia, but it“Russian aggression in Ukraine and the death of thousands of civilians [il avait] It is difficult to accept the post of Hungarian Prime Minister ». “This policy will cost him dearly.”he thought.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki condemned this“authoritarian government” The Russian President, who has maintained cordial relations with the Kremlin in recent years, Mr. Orban strives to maintain a careful balance. If the Hungarian supports the general decisions made at the European level and within NATO, he categorically refuses to supply weapons to Ukraine or allow access to its territory.

On October 23, Mr. Brussels accuses Orban of weakening Hungary with its sanctions against Russia, at which point he faces a backlash from teachers and students at home. “Don’t worry about the shooters in Hungary hiding somewhere in the shadows from the watchtowers of Brussels”He began. “They will end up where their forefathers ended up”He predicted a fate for the European Union similar to that of the Soviet bloc that collapsed between 1989 and 1991.