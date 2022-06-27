International condemnation after the bombing of a shopping center in Kremensk that killed at least thirteen people

https://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.pnghttps://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.png30Status on the mapZoom in
Cover Image: STR / AFP Contributions for this live broadcast are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Check out our live stream from yesterday Here. Read our articles, analyzes and reports on the war in Ukraine Chronic. “Sanctions will not stop the war in Ukraine” Grandstand. “We need a major assistance program to protect and enrich human capital in Ukraine” Web light. The war in Ukraine: a threat to global food security Investigation. In Ukraine, decisive drone war Report. Three cities, kyiv, Chernihiv and Lviv, were targeted by Russian missiles in a matter of hours. To analyze. Vladimir Putin is betting on the erosion of Western support for Ukraine
Environment
Cover Image: STR / AFP
Contributions for this live broadcast are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Check out our live stream from yesterday Here.
Read our articles, analyzes and reports on the war in Ukraine
Chronic. “Sanctions will not stop the war in Ukraine”
Grandstand. “We need a major assistance program to protect and enrich human capital in Ukraine”
Web light. The war in Ukraine: a threat to global food security
Investigation. In Ukraine, decisive drone war
Report. Three cities, kyiv, Chernihiv and Lviv, were targeted by Russian missiles in a matter of hours.
To analyze. Vladimir Putin is betting on the erosion of Western support for Ukraine
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
Volodymyr asks Zelensky G7 to “control Russian oil prices”
Bleachers collapse in Colombia kills at least four and injures hundreds
Russian Enclave of Kaliningrad, a new powder cake in Europe?