June 28, 2022

International condemnation after the bombing of a shopping center in Kremensk that killed at least thirteen people

Rusty Knowles June 27, 2022 2 min read

Hosted live by Anna Willechenan and Elijah Pommiers

Cover Image: In this picture provided by the Ukrainian State Emergency Service, rescuers search for victims in the wreckage of a shopping center in the Kremensuk destroyed by the June 27, 2022 bombing. STR / AFP

  • A Russian missile strikes shopping center “Very often” From the city of Kremensuk, Monday, June 27, still causing at least a dozen deaths, according to a provisional report. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky condemned the attack “Shameless act of terrorism” From Russia, France, the United Kingdom and the United States condemned the deadly strike.
  • G7 (Germany, United States, France, Canada, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom) leaders met at a summit in southern Germany, pledging to assist Ukraine on Monday. So they go “Continue to deliver Financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support To Ukraine “Until it takes”.
  • The G7 also called on Russia to allow it Grain export From Ukraine to avoid exacerbating the global food crisis.
  • The meeting leaders also expressed their views “Deep Concern” After Russia announced that it could change that Nuclear-capable missiles In Belarus; And has them “Required” Return “Immediately” Of The Ukrainians were taken away “By coercion” In Russia.
  • The Ukrainian president, who spoke by video conference with G7 leaders, said it was time for that Negotiations with Russia Did not come and Ukraine must first coordinate its positions.
  • President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip ErdoganWill meet in Madrid on Tuesday, his Finnish counterpart, Sauli NinistoAnd Prime Minister of Sweden, Magdalena AndersonTo discuss Sweden and Finland’s candidatures for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization blocked by Ankara, Helsinki announced.
  • President of Russia, Vladimir PutinHe will travel to Tajikistan, an ally of the Russian Federation in Central Asia, the former Soviet republic in Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan on Wednesday to attend the Caspian Sea Summit.
  • Ukrainian Governor of the Luhansk region Sergei Haitai called Telegraph The public “Immediate exit” Of the city of LysychanskWhere is the situation “Very difficult”.

