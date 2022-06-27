International condemnation after the bombing of a shopping center in Kremensk that killed at least thirteen people

Hosted live by Anna Willechenan and Elijah Pommiers

Cover Image: In this picture provided by the Ukrainian State Emergency Service, rescuers search for victims in the wreckage of a shopping center in the Kremensuk destroyed by the June 27, 2022 bombing. STR / AFP

A Russian missile strikes shopping center “Very often” From the city of Kremensuk , Monday, June 27, still causing at least a dozen deaths, according to a provisional report. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky condemned the attack “Shameless act of terrorism” From Russia, France, the United Kingdom and the United States condemned the deadly strike.

, Monday, June 27, still causing at least a dozen deaths, according to a provisional report. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky condemned the attack “Shameless act of terrorism” From Russia, France, the United Kingdom and the United States condemned the deadly strike. G7 (Germany, United States, France, Canada, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom) leaders met at a summit in southern Germany, pledging to assist Ukraine on Monday. So they go “Continue to deliver Financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support ⁇ To Ukraine “Until it takes”.

⁇ To Ukraine “Until it takes”. The G7 also called on Russia to allow it Grain export From Ukraine to avoid exacerbating the global food crisis.

From Ukraine to avoid exacerbating the global food crisis. The meeting leaders also expressed their views “Deep Concern” After Russia announced that it could change that Nuclear-capable missiles In Belarus; And has them “Required” Return “Immediately” Of The Ukrainians were taken away “By coercion” In Russia.

In Belarus; And has them “Required” Return “Immediately” Of In Russia. The Ukrainian president, who spoke by video conference with G7 leaders, said it was time for that Negotiations with Russia Did not come and Ukraine must first coordinate its positions.

Did not come and Ukraine must first coordinate its positions. President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan Will meet in Madrid on Tuesday, his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Ninisto And Prime Minister of Sweden, Magdalena Anderson To discuss Sweden and Finland’s candidatures for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization blocked by Ankara, Helsinki announced.

Will meet in Madrid on Tuesday, his Finnish counterpart, And Prime Minister of Sweden, To discuss Sweden and Finland’s candidatures for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization blocked by Ankara, Helsinki announced. President of Russia, Vladimir Putin He will travel to Tajikistan, an ally of the Russian Federation in Central Asia, the former Soviet republic in Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan on Wednesday to attend the Caspian Sea Summit.

He will travel to Tajikistan, an ally of the Russian Federation in Central Asia, the former Soviet republic in Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan on Wednesday to attend the Caspian Sea Summit. Ukrainian Governor of the Luhansk region Sergei Haitai called Telegraph The public “Immediate exit” Of the city of LysychanskWhere is the situation “Very difficult”.

