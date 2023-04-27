The pigs dig up a suitcase: inside, the mummified body of a woman who died ten years ago

At Benahavis, near Málaga (Spain), is surprising. Police begin an investigation after an unusual discovery: remains A mummified body A suitcase. This strange discovery was made by a gardener. The suitcase appears to have been dug up by wild boars, which would allow the gardener to find it. Discs from a radial arm saw were also in the suitcase, making the discovery even more intriguing. Were they used to cut the body? The investigation will tell.

The body was found near Malaga.

Screenshot – @googlemaps



“A step between the forehead and the temple”

For now, according to experts, the body of a woman in her thirties. The victim must have died at least ten years ago. Women’s undergarments were also found.

According to experts, the victim’s skull shows signs of a blow “Between the forehead and the temple”, According to our colleagues from Telecinco. According to the first findings the suitcase was in good condition. The body may have been taken long after the victim died.

On Thursday morning, police were about to send dog teams to the scene.