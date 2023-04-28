April 28, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Turkey: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s health is in question just weeks before the presidential election.

Rusty Knowles April 28, 2023 1 min read

Posted

Update

Video Length: 2 minutes

France 2
Written article

The 69-year-old leader interrupted a TV interview and said he had “stomach flu”. He canceled a two-day trip to miss the inauguration of the country’s first nuclear power plant.

On Tuesday evening, April 25, in the middle of an interview, get Erdogan It was taken because the journalist was not present. The Turkish president looks uncomfortable, and as the anchor asks a long question, we see him blushing, and something happens. Then the camera stays on him. get Erdogan was ill. He returns a quarter of an hour later, his complexion pale. He Then state Had stomach flu. A simple virus or a more serious health problem, aWhen he Chain Meetings in rhythms crazy, get Erdogan He canceled the two-day trip.

Weakened at several points

This forced retirement is unusual, especially for Turkey as it is a historic moment: The inauguration of the country’s first nuclear power plant is today, Thursday, April 27. Our country is among the countries that have nuclear power“, explains the President. 17 days before the presidential election, this tampering with the ballot is very bad for him. get Erdogan Physically and politically weakened.

See also  Fortune giving to Queen Charles III

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

The pigs dig up a suitcase: inside, the mummified body of a woman who died ten years ago

April 27, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

A scientific study suggests that the historic droughts hitting Africa’s Greater Horn are due to global warming.

April 27, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

US: Joe Biden has warned that a North Korean nuclear strike would bring the “end” of the regime

April 27, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, signs with WME – The Hollywood Reporter

April 28, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Quaoar had one “impossible” ring, then astronomers found two

April 28, 2023 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

2023 NFL Trade Tracker: Deals for first-round picks

April 28, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Report: Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Reassures Staff After UK ActiBlizz Decision

April 28, 2023 Len Houle