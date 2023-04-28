Turkey: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s health is in question just weeks before the presidential election.

France 2

The 69-year-old leader interrupted a TV interview and said he had “stomach flu”. He canceled a two-day trip to miss the inauguration of the country’s first nuclear power plant.

On Tuesday evening, April 25, in the middle of an interview, get Erdogan It was taken because the journalist was not present. The Turkish president looks uncomfortable, and as the anchor asks a long question, we see him blushing, and something happens. Then the camera stays on him. get Erdogan was ill. He returns a quarter of an hour later, his complexion pale. He Then state Had stomach flu. A simple virus or a more serious health problem, aWhen he Chain Meetings in rhythms crazy, get Erdogan He canceled the two-day trip.



Weakened at several points

This forced retirement is unusual, especially for Turkey as it is a historic moment: The inauguration of the country’s first nuclear power plant is today, Thursday, April 27. “Our country is among the countries that have nuclear power“, explains the President. 17 days before the presidential election, this tampering with the ballot is very bad for him. get Erdogan Physically and politically weakened.