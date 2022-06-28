At least 46 immigrants were killed in a truck crash in Texas

The bodies of at least 46 immigrants who allegedly crossed the border into Mexico illegally were found Monday in the back of an abandoned truck near San Antonio, Texas. This is one of the saddest discoveries in recent years regarding illegal immigration to the United States.

The bodies of at least 46 people were found in a truck near San Antonio, Texas (South America) on Monday, June 27, according to local officials. A further 16 people, including 4 children, have been admitted to hospital with dehydration.

The trucks, found in San Antonio, 240 km from the Mexican border, are a frequent means of transportation for immigrants seeking to enter the United States. Such a journey is very dangerous, especially since these vehicles are rarely air-conditioned and the passengers in it quickly leave without water.

“The patients we saw were hot to the touch, they suffered from heat stroke and heat exhaustion. We did not see a trace of water in the vehicle,” the fire chief explained.

Several local television stations and a San Antonio newspaper reported the awkward discovery Monday evening, and pictures aired by the KSAT channel showed numerous police and emergency vehicles at the scene. The San Antonio Police Chief said three people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Very political drama

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the news on his Twitter account, immediately blaming US President Joe Biden for the tragedy. “These deaths are to blame for Fiden’s. They are the result of his murderous policy of opening up borders,” he replied.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Abbott regretted a “tragedy” on Twitter and pointed out that although we do not know the “nationalities” of the victims, the Mexican ambassador is going there.

The influx of illegal immigrants has increased sharply since Joe Biden’s election, however he has sought to prevent the influx of immigrants by handing over this thorny file to his deputy, Kamala Harris, since he arrived at the White House.

In 2017, a similar tragedy befell the spirits: Ten immigrants died in the hottest trailer Parked in a parking lot near San Antonio.