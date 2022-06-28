This display of the G7 raises questions

On Monday, Emmanuel Macron was filmed on the sidelines of a G7 meeting in Bavaria, interrupting a debate between the US president and his national security adviser. The microphones were then able to record the French president’s exchange with Emirati officials about the oil. The readiness of the head of state, his courageous attitude towards his opponent and the question of the audience of this secret breach.

He ran after the US president and interrupted the discussion between the latter and one of his close advisers, all talking to him about a phone call to the United Arab Emirates, in the hope that they would increase the production of their barrels. Oil. The arrest of Emmanuel Macron Joe Biden on Monday evening in the wake of the G7 summit in Elmau Castle, Bavaria comes as a surprise. Especially when it happened in front of microphones and cameras.

To fully understand the scenario, it is important to remember that the leaders of the seven leading world powers, pushed by the Americans, said that Russia wanted to reduce the price of oil and reduce the pressure on petrol prices. It is now trying to convince other producing countries to supply more barrels.

“Sorry to interrupt you”

It was in this context that Emmanuel Macron found himself interacting with the US envoy and then immersed himself in a conversation with his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan. “Joe! Mr. President, I’m sorry to interrupt you,” the head of state begins. He goes on to mention a telephone interview with Mohamed Ben Sayeed:

“I decided to call the president of the United Arab Emirates and tell him to increase his production. He answered two things to me. One was, ‘I am the maximum’ – this is what he says anyway – and two, according to him, the Saudis own a little, 150 (thousands of barrels, author). Note) or may increase slightly, but not in large capacity and over the next six months “.

He continues: “Finally, he told me that India needs to be reassured about what we are going to do with Russian oil …”

However, we will never know what will be demanded in New Delhi because Emmanuel Macron, reminded to look at the press cameras nearby, was then stopped in his tracks and then dropped: “Yes, we are going to talk inside”.

American embarrassment, Emirati embarrassment

Another video circulating on social media presents off-screen footage of the scene, showing Jake Sullivan pointing through lenses and begging for speech from behind the walls.

Emmanuel Macron’s carelessness has put Emirati officials at odds. In the process, the Energy Minister tweeted: “In light of recent reports, I would like to make it clear that Emirates has almost reached maximum production capacity.”

“He doesn’t want to say it in front of the cameras.”

On the part of analysts and viewers alike, confusion prevails. On BFMTV on Monday evening, the former French ambassador to the United States, Ambassador Gérard Araud, said: “I think Emmanuel Macron did not listen to us. He did not want to say that in front of the cameras. He was surprised.”

Anthony Bellanger, BFMTV’s columnist for Foreign Affairs, believes in his part: “There’s less interest because the issue really exists. It’s important that he talks to Joe Biden for a minute, a little embarrassed! He had said that he had done and set him aside, and did not want to argue with him, but only with his father the king.

Joe Biden will travel to Riyadh on July 15 and 16. All we can say is that Emmanuel Macron’s trailer did not inspire confidence in this journey.